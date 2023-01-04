 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(US News)   U.S. News and World Report's new list of the most influential countries is as accurate as its rankings of universities   (usnews.com) divider line
16
    More: Strange, United Arab Emirates, United States, European Union, Influential Countries rankings, rest of the world, Best Countries rankings, Most Influential Countries rankings, North American nation  
•       •       •

464 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2023 at 12:50 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Influential? Very. In a positive way? Maybe not so much.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The UK is the third most influential country in the world?

I don't think they are even the third most influential country in Europe anymore.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Lol list of suited bandits that hold the rest of the world hostage with their incessant narcissistic exceptionalist views.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Top 3 Influential for all the wrong reasons

3. Saudi Arabia
2. Russia
1. Hunter Biden's laptop
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
USNWR ranking is nothing more than a money grab. See university and healthcare system rankings for proof. It's amazing how much power they have over boards at institutions.
 
MBooda
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe they meant most influenza  countries.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

edmo: Influential? Very. In a positive way? Maybe not so much.


Democracy doesn't just export itself!

I think Russia deserves to be higher on the list, seeing the shiatshow they've made in the UK and EU in general with the energy situation as well as the global grain supply and refugee crises, they should be #3
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: USNWR ranking is nothing more than a money grab. See university and healthcare system rankings for proof. It's amazing how much power they have over boards at institutions.


And unlike those rankings that at least nominally help people make choices, this one is completely without utility.  It's obviously just clickbait.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: edmo: Influential? Very. In a positive way? Maybe not so much.

Democracy doesn't just export itself!

I think Russia deserves to be higher on the list, seeing the shiatshow they've made in the UK and EU in general with the energy situation as well as the global grain supply and refugee crises, they should be #3


Russia might arguably have tipped an election or two in the US.  I would put them at #2.  Unfortunately.
 
dletter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Latvia is the lowest they ranked, at #85.

So, if you didn't make the list I guess you are all tied at 86th behind Latvia in having no influence what so ever.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bostonguy: The UK is the third most influential country in the world?

I don't think they are even the third most influential country in Europe anymore.


Somewhere in the top ten, reasonable enough - sixth largest economy, second largest financial sector, etc. - but ahead of Russia, Germany, and France? M'kay...

The Most Influential Countries rankings are based on how approximately 8,000 respondents who were considered "informed elites" - college-educated individuals who consider themselves middle-class or higher and who read or watch the news at least four days a week

This certainly feels like a list created by older people who consume the English language news media.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: USNWR ranking is nothing more than a money grab. See university and healthcare system rankings for proof. It's amazing how much power they have over boards at institutions.


The small liberal arts college I went to got listed as "Best Bang for the Buck" for Liberal Education sometime in the 80's and it increased enrollment and donations dramatically. After about 5 years, they asked not to be included in the rank any longer because the University was attracting too many out of state students. The University's mandate is to educate Mainers after about 5 years, they asked not to be included in the ranking any longer. The University was attracting too many out of state students.

If I recall correctly, they were excluded that year but were included every year after that.
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Lesotho didn't even crack the top 50.

Denied!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Between K-pop, BBQ and spooky movies, South Korea should be in the top 10.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You would never guess it, but the Polynesian island of Tuvalu is where the Illuminati hold their secret meetings and on an influence per land area basis they definitely come out on top.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Most Influential Countries rankings are based on how approximately 8,000 respondents who were considered "informed elites" - college-educated individuals who consider themselves middle-class or higher and who read or watch the news at least four days a week

Because if there's one thing individuals are known for, it's correctly assessing their economic status and the quality of the news media they consume.  By this description, a Liberty University or Hillsdale College grad who watches 28 hours of Fox News every day is an "informed elite".
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.