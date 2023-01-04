 Skip to content
(AL.com)   Execute them with drugs. Execute them by not giving them drugs. Alabama's not picky   (al.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Health care, Medical malpractice, Healthcare, Autumn Harris, Health care provider, Medicine, health care services, father of an Alabama woman  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The Christo fascists are like George Costanza Christians, they do the opposite of what Jesus said to do.
 
fullyautomatic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hard for me to comprehend jailing someone for 2+ weeks for alleged theft of $40, much less letting them die in there over it. This is so much of what is broken about American justice wrapped up at once.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hard for me to comprehend jailing someone for 2+ weeks for alleged theft of $40, much less letting them die in there over it. This is so much of what is broken about American justice wrapped up at once.


And if you try to fix a problem even as obvious as this one, conservative christians will fight you tooth and claw to prevent mercy or compassion for convicts.
They WANT people to suffer.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
InB4 "compassionate conservatives" who will point out that YOU SHOULDN'T BREAK THE LAW!!!
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And if you try to fix a problem even as obvious as this one, conservative christians will fight you tooth and claw to prevent mercy or compassion for convicts.

And if you try to fix a problem even as obvious as this one, conservative christians will fight you tooth and claw to prevent mercy or compassion for convicts.
They WANT people to suffer.


She wasn't even convicted of anything. Accused of stealing $40. Failed to show up at a court hearing. Thrown in jail for three weeks and denied medical care even as she was too weak to stand anymore.

Alabama. fark that place in particular.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

InB4 "compassionate conservatives" who will point out that YOU SHOULDN'T BREAK THE LAW!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hard for me to comprehend jailing someone for 2+ weeks for alleged theft of $40, much less letting them die in there over it. This is so much of what is broken about American justice wrapped up at once.


We jail people for 3 years and no trial until they suicide themselves out of the situation over a backpack. 2 weeks and ignored until you die seems pretty on brand for this country.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

She wasn't even convicted of anything. Accused of stealing $40. Failed to show up at a court hearing. Thrown in jail for three weeks and denied medical care even as she was too weak to stand anymore.

Alabama. fark that place in particular.

And if you try to fix a problem even as obvious as this one, conservative christians will fight you tooth and claw to prevent mercy or compassion for convicts.
They WANT people to suffer.

She wasn't even convicted of anything. Accused of stealing $40. Failed to show up at a court hearing. Thrown in jail for three weeks and denied medical care even as she was too weak to stand anymore.

Alabama. fark that place in particular.


Yup.
And if you dare and try to fix something like this, even knowing how horrible this is the conservatives will still thump their bibles and double down on the cruelty.

They WANT people to suffer. I don't know how we can peacefully coexist with something like that.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have been weighed, you have been measured, and we have found that your life is worth $40.  Have a nice day.
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservatism has become nothing more than State-sanctioned torture of the lower classes. These people get off on hurting others while they make a dollar.
They'll take the dollar regardless, but they prefer it come with a side of suffering.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Preemptive Forensic Health Solutions" sounds like a totally legitimate healthcare provider you would definitely trust to care for you and your loved ones in time of need.

/Definitely not some shady cyberpunk-dystopian biotech corp harvesting the organs of prisoners and the homeless to sell to ailing kleptocrats.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Yup.
And if you dare and try to fix something like this, even knowing how horrible this is the conservatives will still thump their bibles and double down on the cruelty.

They WANT people to suffer. I don't know how we can peacefully coexist with something like that.


People who don't look like them, or go to the same church.  If you do look like them and attend the same church, you can do whatever the fark you want and it's okay.
 
tuxbabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least the cops didn't execute her.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chthonic Echoes: "Preemptive Forensic Health Solutions" sounds like a totally legitimate healthcare provider you would definitely trust to care for you and your loved ones in time of need.

/Definitely not some shady cyberpunk-dystopian biotech corp harvesting the organs of prisoners and the homeless to sell to ailing kleptocrats.


Well they killed a white woman in Alabama so  maybe this will get some traction.

I want to know the story behind the $40 she was accused of stealing.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

At least the cops didn't execute her.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elaw: Weaver95: Yup.
And if you dare and try to fix something like this, even knowing how horrible this is the conservatives will still thump their bibles and double down on the cruelty.

They WANT people to suffer. I don't know how we can peacefully coexist with something like that.

People who don't look like them, or go to the same church.  If you do look like them and attend the same church, you can do whatever the fark you want and it's okay.


Well, you also need to believe like them and follow their personal moral code - recall churches like that ALSO like ostracizing women who have the gall to have their husbands divorce them or those who "tempt" the menfolk into sexual assault (and who then refuse to apologize to those men for reporting it).

// there really should be a presumption of negligence/guilt on the part of Corrections when an inmate dies of treatable or preventable illness
// really, when anyone is injured or killed by the state absent some pronouncement of sentence; but let's not get ahead of ourselves
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
From a purely economic viewpoint, how much did the state spend to keep this woman in jail over a $40 theft charge?  It would have been more fiscally sound to pay the plaintiff the $40, get the defendant to promise never to do it again (without admitting guilt) and send her home.  Then, you'd still have a perfectly good white woman alive, and no pending massive settlement busting your state's budget.  Some sch!t is just too minor to mess with.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Hard for me to comprehend jailing someone for 2+ weeks for alleged theft of $40, much less letting them die in there over it. This is so much of what is broken about American justice wrapped up at once.


Good thing it wasn't a $20, or they would have just shot her >.>

For profit prisons are a cancer on our society.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

elaw: Weaver95: Yup.
And if you dare and try to fix something like this, even knowing how horrible this is the conservatives will still thump their bibles and double down on the cruelty.

They WANT people to suffer. I don't know how we can peacefully coexist with something like that.

People who don't look like them, or go to the same church.  If you do look like them and attend the same church, you can do whatever the fark you want and it's okay.


These f*cks haven't grown out of tribalism and they lack the capacity to
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hard for me to comprehend jailing someone for 2+ weeks for alleged theft of $40, much less letting them die in there over it. This is so much of what is broken about American justice wrapped up at once.


It happens all the time. I was talking to a friend who is a municipal court judge and almost every day she'll get a Petit Theft charge that was filed more than a year earlier and the defendant could not make bail. The plea is almost always Guilty with time served since the poor saps had already been in longer that the maximum sentence in the law.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

From a purely economic viewpoint, how much did the state spend to keep this woman in jail over a $40 theft charge?  It would have been more fiscally sound to pay the plaintiff the $40, get the defendant to promise never to do it again (without admitting guilt) and send her home.  Then, you'd still have a perfectly good white woman alive, and no pending massive settlement busting your state's budget.  Some sch!t is just too minor to mess with.


Fascism doesn't concern itself with the economic sense when cruelty is used as a demonstration of power and control.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
For people who worship some of the constitution, is there a part about cruel punishments?
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

For people who worship some of the constitution, is there a part about cruel punishments?


Like most people who worship things, they only worship the parts they like.
 
drdank [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

For people who worship some of the constitution, is there a part about cruel punishments?


The word "and" in the phrase "cruel and unusual punishment" does a lot of heavy lifting.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Like most people who worship things, they only worship the parts they like.

Like most people who worship things, they only worship the parts they like.


The parts they're instructed to like.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Hard for me to comprehend jailing someone for 2+ weeks for alleged theft of $40, much less letting them die in there over it. This is so much of what is broken about American justice wrapped up at once.


It wasn't that she was jailed for the alleged theft of $40. It was that she didn't show up for her court date. It's called contempt of court.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 minute ago  

From a purely economic viewpoint, how much did the state spend to keep this woman in jail over a $40 theft charge?  It would have been more fiscally sound to pay the plaintiff the $40, get the defendant to promise never to do it again (without admitting guilt) and send her home.  Then, you'd still have a perfectly good white woman alive, and no pending massive settlement busting your state's budget.  Some sch!t is just too minor to mess with.


Well, if the woman would have showed up for her original court date, maybe she would have been slapped with a $40 fine or even gotten off. Not showing up to court seemed like a pretty stupid hill to die on.
 
