 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TMZ)   Dave & Busted   (tmz.com) divider line
5
    More: Sad, Coin flipping, James' birthday, English-language films, TX home Monday, Buster's passion, difficult time, first Dave, Cops  
•       •       •

863 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 04 Jan 2023 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The end/beginning of the year has been extremely inauspicious. Someone really pissed off the blood gods.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imengine.prod.srp.navigacloud.comView Full Size


R I P
 
blodyholy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I can imagine the pandemic put a big dent in this company's revenue. I could certainly see that as a catalyst for suicide. On his birthday no less. Yikes.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Also, unrelated, but a buddy and I got hustled pretty good at pool by some Russians at the now closed Clark St location in Chicago back in like '08.

Not sure if they were rubbing it in, but they bought us a round after...with our own $$.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Busted wide open
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.