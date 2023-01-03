 Skip to content
(CNN)   You dirty rat   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Sad, New York City, New York Mayor Eric Adams, rat infestation, new fines, New York Office of Administrative Trials, killer instinct, neutral hearing officer, different rodent infestation ticket  
bithunter [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well played, subby!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Kind of curious as to how they define "infestation" (It's not specified in the article.) there are always going to be rats in an urban environment.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Kind of curious as to how they define "infestation" (It's not specified in the article.) there are always going to be rats in an urban environment.


https://www.nyc.gov/site/doh/health/health-topics/rats-tenants-property-owners.page
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ees Siberian Hamster!
Fawlty Towers: Siberian hamster
Youtube khoJsN3nNzM
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Kind of curious as to how they define "infestation" (It's not specified in the article.) there are always going to be rats in an urban environment.


It depends on the estimated number of rats at a specific location.
For example: GQP in Congress is an infestation.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Kind of curious as to how they define "infestation" (It's not specified in the article.) there are always going to be rats in an urban environment.


You could always read the article and maybe do some research into the subject.  Of course rats are everywhere.  That's not the point.  It's not taking measures to control them, and becoming a slumlord.
 
