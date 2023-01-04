 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC New York)   ♫ RU486? Yes I am sir♫   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
14
    More: News, Abortion, Mifepristone, Abortifacient, availability of abortion pills, FDA labeling, Pregnancy, rule change, Progesterone  
•       •       •

917 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2023 at 8:30 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tomorrow on Fox: Abortion pills handed out to elementary school children!!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Tomorrow on Fox: Abortion pills handed out to elementary school children!!


Still better than the rainbow fentanyl they were being given.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just make sure the GOP never get hold of those mailing lists....
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I are 586!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Tomorrow on Fox: Abortion pills handed out to elementary school children!!


That's because they think raped 9 year olds should birth babies.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Just make sure the GOP never get hold of those mailing lists....


Why would someone mark this comment as "funny"? That makes no sense.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Slavers don't like their racket disrupted, it will be interesting to see how they divert drug interdiction money to search everyone's mail for these pills. Like any proper small government would do.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ace in your face: vudukungfu: Tomorrow on Fox: Abortion pills handed out to elementary school children!!

That's because they think raped 9 year olds should birth babies.


The sad part is you're literally correct, it's not exaggeration or hyperbole.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Several FDA-mandated safety requirements remain in effect, including training requirements to certify that prescribers can provide emergency care in the case of excessive bleeding.

Next on the Fascist agenda: require the ER to throw the Wanton Harlot out and let her bleed to death.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Weaver95: Just make sure the GOP never get hold of those mailing lists....

Why would someone mark this comment as "funny"? That makes no sense.


It wasn't me, but sometimes people flag comments as funny for 'agree with this assessment, but the opposite of smart.'

It's similar to how the old Facebook "like" wasn't really a good response to some comments; "my grandpa died". "I like this".
 
sephjnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Tomorrow on Fox: Abortion pills handed out to elementary school children!!


That late? are they ill?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Tomorrow on Fox: Abortion pills handed out to elementary school children!!


Do y'all want Consolidated to get back together? Because this is how you get Consolidated back together.

Consolidated- Butyric Acid
Youtube WZ9LQANaHB8
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pain Teens - RU 486
Youtube D8G-YWahu6k
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Weaver95: Just make sure the GOP never get hold of those mailing lists....

Why would someone mark this comment as "funny"? That makes no sense.


I can see how it can be seen as a joke. I wouldn't worry about it. That being said, fark needs a haughty derision button.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.