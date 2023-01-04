 Skip to content
(traubfuneralhome.com)   It is with a very heavy heart that I must inform you that Sue McAnulty (puggysmom on Fark) passed away earlier this week following a courageous 12 year battle with cancer. She will be dearly missed by all of us, but will live in our hearts and souls forever   (traubfuneralhome.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farewell my dear friend ♥♥
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fuck cancer.

RIP nice lady.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, 12 years.

RIP Fark oldtimer
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know the name puggysmom but fark cancer with a rusty pitchfork.

/ condolences
 
El_Swino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry to hear
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
May her memory be a blessing.

/Seconding Arcadian's message regarding fark cancer with a rusty pitchfork
 
Merltech
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

edmo: Damn, 12 years.

RIP Fark oldtimer


Yes, that is a hell of a battle.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My condolences.

(Still think this place needs a wall of honour.)
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not sure who you are, but RIP.

Susan had numerous hobbies including surfing the internet, knitting and her most enjoyable was gardening, both floral and vegetable.

Sounds like a true Farker, especially if she did it in her underwear.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: I don't know the name puggysmom but fark cancer with a rusty pitchfork.

/ condolences


Her husband, Argh_Dammit was more active on Fark than Sue was.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FARK CANCER
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not familiar with that farker, but have a relative who died from cancer.

clipartkey.comView Full Size
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Rest in peace, you deserve it. Thank you for being a part of us.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: ArcadianRefugee: I don't know the name puggysmom but fark cancer with a rusty pitchfork.

/ condolences

Her husband, Argh_Dammit was more active on Fark than Sue was.


Sadly, his username checks out.

/Farewell, Farker
//FARK Cancer
///slashies for BeyondFark Farkers
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
She is survived by .... children, Paul (Tanya) and Michael (Karin) Abernathy, Julia (Jamin) Abernathy-Uticone, Stephen Hockey and Michele Berg;

Which one was Puggy?
 
LittleKicks
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As it's been said:  Eff cancer !

Rest in peace, with loving memories surrounding you.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We were all rooting for her.  RIP, Sue.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
RIP
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So sorry to see this, Tom. My most sincere condolences.
 
philotech
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
RIP, no jokes, fark cancer!
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark Cancer. :(
Too many farkers we've lost recently.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark cancer.

But now her suffering is over.

Rest well.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Rest in power, fellow knitter.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well shiat. Fark Cancer.

Pour one out for our gone, but not forgotten, hommies
 
ItWas2Minutes5MinutesAgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
RIP fellow farker.

Eat a dick and die cancer.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sorry to hear.
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Creoena: Not sure who you are, but RIP.

Susan had numerous hobbies including surfing the internet, knitting and her most enjoyable was gardening, both floral and vegetable.

Sounds like a true Farker, especially if she did it in her underwear.


Can't garden in your underwear, too many thing that can scratch the skin.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: ArcadianRefugee: I don't know the name puggysmom but fark cancer with a rusty pitchfork.

/ condolences

Her husband, Argh_Dammit was more active on Fark than Sue was.


I remember both. Sad news, indeed. If you see, Argh_Dammit, you and yours are in my prayers.

And yes, we need a Fark Eternal page.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If/when I die, give me a viking funeral and burn the politics tab.
Cancer sucks.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've never had the pleasure, but condolences to her partner and friends. Take care of yourselves ♥
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
cbuhler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Cancer sucks.  Rest well Susan.  Condolences Tom.
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Weaver95: If/when I die, give me a viking funeral and burn the politics tab.
Cancer sucks.


When isn't it burning?
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Aww :(
another good Farker gone.
RIP <3
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: Fark Cancer. :(
Too many farkers we've lost recently.


They all had one thing in common. Fark. It makes you think.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Weaver95: If/when I die, give me a viking funeral and burn the politics tab.
Cancer sucks.


I want my eulogy to be delivered by a party clown.
And i want him to beep his horn after every paragraph.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Akuinnen: Fart And Smunny: Fark Cancer. :(
Too many farkers we've lost recently.

They all had one thing in common. Fark. It makes you think.


Fark: The silent killer, or is that the killer that we sometimes wish would shut up.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
fark cancer
*lowers Guinness beer towel to half staff*
 
Gratch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Didn't know this Farker, but having lost both my parents to cancer (dad 5 years ago to pancreatic cancer and mom last October to bile duct cancer) I can unequivocally and wholeheartedly support the "Fark Cancer" sentiment.

RIP Puggysmom.  :(
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark cancer. :-(
 
SuperSix-Two
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I remember the benefit for her and Argh. Such good people.

Cancer can F right off.

My condolences.
 
