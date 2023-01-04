 Skip to content
(KBZK Bozeman)   Listen my children and you shall hear / Of a man shooting off fireworks for New Years / On the first of January in '23 / He blew off his fingers and started a GoFundMe   (kbzk.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you were to approach it, and it hadn't gone off, maybe having a metal bucket or something to actually cover it to protect yourself," says Fire Marshall Mueller


Yay! Shrapnel!
No you idiot, you just stay away from dud fireworks.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I lit off two fireworks, and then the third one was like a dud and I went to like check it and it like just blew up in my hand," says Aversion.

Alverson was shooting off fireworks when one did not fully go off. When he went to go pick it up, the mortar shell exploded in his hand.

Rookie mistake. You're supposed to put dud fireworks in your mouth to check them.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
More of a GoFingerMe at this point.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: More of a GoFingerMe at this point.


That just redirects to OnlyFans.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: More of a GoFingerMe at this point.


He would flip you off for that comment...but he can't.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Demetrius: Private_Citizen: More of a GoFingerMe at this point.

He would flip you off for that comment...but he can't.


He just needs to be creative:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see the problem here. The Bucs are likely to make the playoffs.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you digit?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
light fuse. get away.


it is pretty simple.
for not following the rules the fireworks people should get his fund money ..l..
 
Gustopia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thoughts 'n prayers
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: "I lit off two fireworks, and then the third one was like a dud and I went to like check it and it like just blew up in my hand," says Aversion.

Alverson was shooting off fireworks when one did not fully go off. When he went to go pick it up, the mortar shell exploded in his hand.

Rookie mistake. You're supposed to put dud fireworks in your mouth to check them.


I've seen that picture. I wonder what he looks like now.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Shostie: "I lit off two fireworks, and then the third one was like a dud and I went to like check it and it like just blew up in my hand," says Aversion.

Alverson was shooting off fireworks when one did not fully go off. When he went to go pick it up, the mortar shell exploded in his hand.

Rookie mistake. You're supposed to put dud fireworks in your mouth to check them.


Flashback to pictures from late 90s internet our science teacher had us look at before he taught us about the chemistry of fireworks, lest any enterprising pupils think it a good idea to attempt to use those lessons at home.

/at least one pic of a kid who m80ed his face.  It split up the middle starting from the jawbone.
 
Cubansaltyballs
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Another 7-finger redneck looking for a handout so he can type on his iPhone how the libs are leaches and etc.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
One year I have my sister some fireworks for her birthday. It happens to fall on a fireworks-friendly weekend and she had a big party. I left early, because I hate parties. One of her friends got drunk and lit off a mortar in his hand. Went off, boom, no big deal. The next morning he woke up and his hand had swollen up like a baseball mitt. The recoils from the mortal broke several bones in his hand.  The moral of the story is, a bomb in your hand will turn bones into mush.
 
Cubansaltyballs
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

foo monkey: One year I have my sister some fireworks for her birthday. It happens to fall on a fireworks-friendly weekend and she had a big party. I left early, because I hate parties. One of her friends got drunk and lit off a mortar in his hand. Went off, boom, no big deal. The next morning he woke up and his hand had swollen up like a baseball mitt. The recoils from the mortal broke several bones in his hand.  The moral of the story is, a bomb in your hand will turn bones into mush.


Moral of the story is only morons give af about mortar fireworks. Regular folk don't give af.

Glad your bloodline didn't intersect with that one is the ONLY real moral of the story 🤜🤛
 
Theaetetus [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"I lit off two fireworks, and then the third one was like a dud and I went to like check it and it like just blew up in my hand," says Aversion.
"I couldn't see anything and my hands were numb. I finally got like sight for like 10 seconds and then I see like one of my hands was like missing," says Alverson.
"On the way to the hospital, I could just like feel like going out like I felt like I was like blacking out almost," says Alverson. "I get in the car, the truck and then there's a phone charger in there, so I started to tourniquet my arm off with a phone charger. I start like looping it around my own arm."
"As many people can donate money as possible to maybe help pay for like a prosthetic in the future and like medical bills or anything," says Alverson.

Don't forget to like and subscribe for updates.
 
Theaetetus [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: "I lit off two fireworks, and then the third one was like a dud and I went to like check it and it like just blew up in my hand," says Aversion.


Ironic that he uses 'like' so much, too.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'll be sure to send him some free dildos.
 
mooncow
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ok, pic shows person with two fingers clearly showing. Headline says missing more than half of fingers. Four fingers, two fingers, more than half? Wtf people? Are quantum fingers missing? Why do I hate everyone?
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
the gofundme should come with a "forced sterilization must be included clause".
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: the gofundme should come with a "forced sterilization must be included clause".


Reminds me of this joke:

After the birth of their 9th child, a redneck couple decided they'd had enough because they couldn't afford a larger bed. The husband went to the veterinarian and asked to be snipped. "Me'n my cousin don't want no more kids"
The vet told him he could get a vasectomy, but it was expensive. "There is a cheaper option," said the vet. "Go home, find yourself a cherry bomb, light it up and put it in a Coors Lite can, then hold the can up to your ear and count to 10."

"I ain't no rocket surgeon," said the redneck, "but how's that gonna help me?"

"Trust me" said the vet.

So the redneck went home, drained a beer then stuffed a lit cherry bomb in the empty can. He brought it up to his ear and began to count:

"1... 2... 3... 4... 5..."

Once he got to five, he stopped for a second, put the can between his legs, and resumed the count on his other hand.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've always wanted to be a certified explosives expert, but I know enough about explosives and myself that my academic pursuit has been otherwise applied
 
