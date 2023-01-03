 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Nun meets cute with friar, both realize monastic life sucks and decide to marry   (bbc.com) divider line
    Monastery, Sister Mary Elizabeth's superior, recreation times, new year, prioress of the order, silent life, Carmelite nuns  
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Went from wanting Nun, to wanting some
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sister Mary Elizabeth eventually plucked up the courage to say to her prioress that she thought she had feelings for Robert, but the response she got was disbelief.  She couldn't understand how it had happened because we were in there 24/7 under her watch all the time. The prioress asked how I could have fallen in love with so little contact," she says.

If your prioress has to keep you under watch 24/7/365 to keep you from being tempted, you are not suited to the religious life.  If you fall in love the first man you meet in adult life, you are not thriving emotionally in that life.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
One of my best friends since high school is the product of some friar-nun giggity.

The marriage didn't last, but it made for an amicable divorce and three delightfully weird kids.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The vow of carnality is quite misunderstood.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I bet they do it
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Once they started it was going to be an impossible habit to break.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA:  "...Sister Mary Elizabeth Elephant had lived a devout, austere and mostly silent life as a nun, spending most of her days in her "cell"..."

Sister Mary Elephant
Youtube TuRo6SLY44k


Clearly, more work needs to be done on this story.  Fark loves the follow-up!
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
god is love, right?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: I bet they do it


Birds do it. Bees do it. Even educated fleas do it.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for them. I hope they put the Devil back into Hell until.an improbably ripe old age
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only kind of meat a priest could eat on Friday was nun

Sgt. Stedenko
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh, Netflix did it better
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: Ugh, Netflix did it better


Ugh, Pornhub did it better
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Sister Mary Elizabeth eventually plucked up the courage to say to her prioress that she thought she had feelings for Robert, but the response she got was disbelief.  She couldn't understand how it had happened because we were in there 24/7 under her watch all the time. The prioress asked how I could have fallen in love with so little contact," she says.

If your prioress has to keep you under watch 24/7/365 to keep you from being tempted, you are not suited to the religious life.  If you fall in love the first man you meet in adult life, you are not thriving emotionally in that life.


Then again love at first sight sometimes is a thing. This is coming from someone who remarried 3 years after his first wife of over a 25 year marriage passed away- who he also pretty much fell in love with the first time we talked. Sometimes 2 people are just meant for each other and they know it. Yeah, it can also be a crapshoot but there's a reason I'm just Cynicalbastard and not Suicidalbastard- I always have hope no matter how stupid it seems.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And much Bishop polishing commenced.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
'Sister, what are you doing?'

/getting into the habit
 
englaja
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Russ1642: TorpedoOrca: Ugh, Netflix did it better

Ugh, Pornhub did it better


What are you doing, step-Brother-in-Christ?

/And why are you in Christ?
 
nitroglycerine
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I thought this was in relation to the story about Martin Luther earlier today.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I thought this was in relation to the story about Martin Luther earlier today.


Are you trying to tack this story on to that one?


Alternate possible headline:   "Friar marries roastie"
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The description of her life in the convent sounds remarkably like being in the box in prison. Why anyone would voluntarily submit themselves to that, for years at a time to boot, is beyond me. Hell, maybe even worse than the box because you'd have a roommate in the box at least. Of course she fell in love at first sight. She had been completely devoid of any kind of stimuli for her entire adult life. That being said, love at first sight certainly exists. I hope they find lasting happiness with each other.
 
billix0
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This sounds like the origin of the antichrist
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nun meets cute with friar

?
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 minute ago  
(Reads headline)

British cute?

(Reads article)

British cute.
 
