 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Komo)   Alleged power substation attackers in the Tacoma area arrested and are now facing federal charges. What a shocker   (komonews.com) divider line
39
    More: Followup, Pierce County substations, men, Pierce County, Nebraska, Franklin Pierce, Pierce, Nebraska, Pierce County, Georgia, Pierce County, Washington, connection  
•       •       •

1077 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 03 Jan 2023 at 11:05 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like they peaked in middle school on that night they each got four ding-dong-dashes and saw that lady in her bra.

Probably also sad they couldn't afford to go to DC in January 2021.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Must be dem auntie fah people.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
To be fair Hillary hurt their fefes. 🤷‍♂
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"They reportedly told law enforcement they cut the power so they could rob a nearby business."

The brightest moment of these folks lives' may just be the moment the policeman's flashlight shown over them.....
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good. Try, convict & sentence.

/ this can kill people
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This falls under terrorism correct? I mean if they think they are just getting away with state charges, the feds should stick it to them right?
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ohm my God. Finally, a positive story.
 
Thingster
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: "They reportedly told law enforcement they cut the power so they could rob a nearby business."

The brightest moment of these folks lives' may just be the moment the policeman's flashlight shown over them.....


This'll also separate out the folks that read the article vs jumping to conclusions.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The brought their phones with them...brilliant.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Come on.

2 men charged in connection to attacks on Pierce County substations

Why mess with it?
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

King of Monkeys: Ohm my God. Finally, a positive story.


Stories that deal with electricity always seem to bring on the puns for some reason.   I don't know what gives them that power; I wish someone could illuminate that for me.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So the sheriff didn't just pray with them and decide the case was cold?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
*looks at mugshots*

More winners from central casting I see
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: "They reportedly told law enforcement they cut the power so they could rob a nearby business."

The brightest moment of these folks lives' may just be the moment the policeman's flashlight shown over them.....


Based on the complete lack of intelligence in their eyes, I could almost believe it. Clearly "long-term planning" isn't their strong suit.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is there any indication they actually robbed the local business for cash or is that just the BS cover story they are making up to conceal their terrorist motivation?
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

King of Monkeys: Ohm my God. Finally, a positive story.


I thought so at first but, my feelings are currently alternating on the matter.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jimmyjackfunk: This falls under terrorism correct? I mean if they think they are just getting away with state charges, the feds should stick it to them right?


If they did it to rob a bank, no, not terrorism. Federal charges definitely for bank robbing. But not terrorism charges.

Now the attacks in the Carolinas that may have been political motivated, those would qualify for terrorism if proven
 
Dimensio
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: "They reportedly told law enforcement they cut the power so they could rob a nearby business."

The brightest moment of these folks lives' may just be the moment the policeman's flashlight shown over them.....


Any good thief would have taken hostages and made demands for the release of extremist group leaders from prison so that the FBI would cut the power for them.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: "They reportedly told law enforcement they cut the power so they could rob a nearby business."

The brightest moment of these folks lives' may just be the moment the policeman's flashlight shown over them.....


I'm actually kinda relieved it was just run of the mill dumbassery and not terroristic dumbassery
 
scanman61
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Is there any indication they actually robbed the local business for cash or is that just the BS cover story they are making up to conceal their terrorist motivation?


Four substations separated by "dozens of miles" and 12 hours between first and last attack?

I'm going with "BS cover story"
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Aged 32 with 20 years in jail.  Two decades in jail knocks 40 years off your life expectancy.  32+40=72.  There is a chance the young one will get out of jail just in time to be unemployable and homeless at the end.

Police need to point out in press releases that this sort of crime means the criminals will die in prison not that these geniuses thought about that at all.
 
jman144
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jimmyjackfunk: This falls under terrorism correct? I mean if they think they are just getting away with state charges, the feds should stick it to them right?


This is America son; 'no turbin, 'no terrorist.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Send them to Gitmo.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The always reliable sawed-off bolt action rifle and shotgun with a duck tape suppressor.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

somedude210: jimmyjackfunk: This falls under terrorism correct? I mean if they think they are just getting away with state charges, the feds should stick it to them right?

If they did it to rob a bank, no, not terrorism. Federal charges definitely for bank robbing. But not terrorism charges.

Now the attacks in the Carolinas that may have been political motivated, those would qualify for terrorism if proven


Don't care, they have indefinite Cuban vacations in their future.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jman144: jimmyjackfunk: This falls under terrorism correct? I mean if they think they are just getting away with state charges, the feds should stick it to them right?

This is America son; 'no turbin, 'no terrorist.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Decorus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sigh when are Criminals going to learn leave your cellphone home when you commit crimes.
It tells the cops exactly where you have been on the day in question.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Looks like they peaked in middle school on that night they each got four ding-dong-dashes and saw that lady in her bra.

Probably also sad they couldn't afford to go to DC in January 2021.


They thought they were already in Washington.  Who knew there were two of them!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Without checking, I'm going to guess that they were illegal immigrant antifa transgenders.
Let's see if I'm right.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Without checking, I'm going to guess that they were illegal immigrant antifa transgenders.
Let's see if I'm right.


I feel like Hunter Biden's laptop should hold the answers to this.
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Decorus: Sigh when are Criminals going to learn leave your cellphone home when you commit crimes.
It tells the cops exactly where you have been on the day in question.


Hopefully never.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

somedude210: jimmyjackfunk: This falls under terrorism correct? I mean if they think they are just getting away with state charges, the feds should stick it to them right?

If they did it to rob a bank, no, not terrorism. Federal charges definitely for bank robbing. But not terrorism charges.

Now the attacks in the Carolinas that may have been political motivated, those would qualify for terrorism if proven


It would fit the Patriot Act definition of terrorism which includes "intent of the crime is determined to be the endangerment of public safety" but as you point out, the motive matters. All it would take is one statement about political persons or whatever, and they'll indict.
 
tennyson
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jimmyjackfunk: This falls under terrorism correct? I mean if they think they are just getting away with state charges, the feds should stick it to them right?


No, they're white.
 
I won a math debate
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Marcus Hutchins @malw­a­re­tech­[nospam-﹫-backwards]ceso­fn­i­*exc­hange
Taking out a power substations as a cover for a simple burglary seems like not a very big brain play. Let's distract from a minor local crime that the police probably won't even care to investigate by committing a serious federal crime that will attract the attention of the FBI's counter terrorism task force
 
jackshaft77
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"The attacks cut power to thousands, caused at least $3 million in damage, and will take 36 months to repair."

Seems indicative of a much larger problem. I'm positive we should be thanking those two for bringing that to light.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: "They reportedly told law enforcement they cut the power so they could rob a nearby business."

The brightest moment of these folks lives' may just be the moment the policeman's flashlight shown over them.....


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Decorus: Sigh when are Criminals going to learn leave your cellphone home when you commit crimes.
It tells the cops exactly where you have been on the day in question.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chabash
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DON.MAC: Aged 32 with 20 years in jail.  Two decades in jail knocks 40 years off your life expectancy.  32+40=72.  There is a chance the young one will get out of jail just in time to be unemployable and homeless at the end.

Police need to point out in press releases that this sort of crime means the criminals will die in prison not that these geniuses thought about that at all.


Then the idiots will just start pushing for kids or young adults to go carry out the attacks.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.