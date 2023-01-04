 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TapInto)   County encourages residents to not just throw out dead strands of holiday lights that may contain mercury, and instead bring them in to the e-recycling dropoff, so they can be shipped far away and poison some poor country's groundwater instead   (tapinto.net) divider line
4
    More: Asinine, Copyright, All rights reserved, Newspaper, New Jersey Turnpike, Broken Holiday Light Strands, Burlington County, New Jersey, Public policy, Privacy policy  
•       •       •

190 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2023 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What? I thought all toxic waste was launched into the sun.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heavy metals in christmas lights are a big part of what make the rains down in Africa worth blessing.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm curious if anybody has direct experience recycling ewaste.

I used to volunteer at a thrift store in a small town, which had no recycling facilities of any kind. I'm dimly aware that tweakers sometimes scrap tvs and such, melt them down for a lump of gold and platinum, but the thrift store was not interested in looking into it, partly because of lack of space.

I'm starting a new job this year involving lots of travel to small towns across the state, so I could collect ewaste in my travels and bring it all to an ecycling facility. And eventually build one.

There has to be an economical way to set up a small ecycling facility, and I'm curious if anybody has any firsthand experience with ecycling.
 
sat1va
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: I'm curious if anybody has direct experience recycling ewaste.

I used to volunteer at a thrift store in a small town, which had no recycling facilities of any kind. I'm dimly aware that tweakers sometimes scrap tvs and such, melt them down for a lump of gold and platinum, but the thrift store was not interested in looking into it, partly because of lack of space.

I'm starting a new job this year involving lots of travel to small towns across the state, so I could collect ewaste in my travels and bring it all to an ecycling facility. And eventually build one.

There has to be an economical way to set up a small ecycling facility, and I'm curious if anybody has any firsthand experience with ecycling.


Our city's landfill has a GEEP plant that smashes up electronics and extracts all the precious metals. We get e-waste shipped in from neighbouring cities and provinces and they make a shiatload of money doing it. It's pretty state of the art and I'm sure had some huge capital upstart costs.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.