(KTLA Los Angeles)   Bruce is selling his beach for $20M. Still not enough, but a good start for reparations   (ktla.com) divider line
13
561 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2023 at 8:25 PM (19 minutes ago)



13 Comments     (+0 »)
fsbilly
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's a steal. That land is worth wayyyyyyy more than that. Easy.
 
Pasnute
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They could return it but not rezone it?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Eight figure resolution to a long running property dispute, hope everyone involved is satisfied!
 
xander450
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hold on, I though racism ended with emancipation.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They wanted that land back and then sold it right back to the prior owner?!
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

xander450: Hold on, I though racism ended with emancipation.


nah it ended once and for all with Obama.

/sarcasm
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What, Asbury Park?

*click*

Dammit.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pasnute: They could return it but not rezone it?


Not without rezoning neighboring properties. Then you get into building codes etc. along with erosion estimates and all kinds of headaches. The Bruce's most likely have other plans for investing/growing the 20 million in ways that don't depend on Mother Nature and the next wave of political real estate changes.
Good for them!
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: They wanted that land back and then sold it right back to the prior owner?!


So ungrateful. Sad!
 
Pasnute
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

skybird659: Pasnute: They could return it but not rezone it?

Not without rezoning neighboring properties. Then you get into building codes etc. along with erosion estimates and all kinds of headaches. The Bruce's most likely have other plans for investing/growing the 20 million in ways that don't depend on Mother Nature and the next wave of political real estate changes.
Good for them!


Ah.    Ok.
/not a land owner.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dummies. They are going to be broke in 5 years. They should just keep accepting the 430k a year rent. That's  lots to live off
 
zez
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
CREVE COEUR- At the end of a winding road in Creve Coeur, just west of St. Louis County, a park now bears the name of Dr. Howard P Venable, the Black ophthalmologist who purchased the land as his own more than 60 years ago. Until this year, the park did not bear his name, but the name of the white mayor who took the property away.

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/nation/decades-after-a-missouri-town-seized-a-black-doctors-home-his-relatives-sought-to-reclaim-his-land-and-his-story
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

xander450: Hold on, I though racism ended with emancipation.


Barney Fife The Emancipation Proclamation
Youtube yupu8DE6vzw
 
