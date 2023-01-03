 Skip to content
(CNN) Southwest Airlines offers passengers 25,000 tiny insults to their injuries (cnn.com)
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've heard if you ask nicely they'll give you an extra bag of peanuts too.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't understand - why couldn't they just offload the bags from the flights when they were cancelled?  I mean, they ended up somewhere, right?  They aren't still in the holds of the planes.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I don't understand - why couldn't they just offload the bags from the flights when they were cancelled?  I mean, they ended up somewhere, right?  They aren't still in the holds of the planes.


Who's going to offload them? Southwest's VP of Ground Operations, Tiny S. farknutz, who caused mass resignations from ground crews?
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's good thing that points on Southwest can be redeemed for first class flights....oh wait.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Benevolent Misanthrope: I don't understand - why couldn't they just offload the bags from the flights when they were cancelled?  I mean, they ended up somewhere, right?  They aren't still in the holds of the planes.

Who's going to offload them? Southwest's VP of Ground Operations, Tiny S. farknutz, who caused mass resignations from ground crews?


The same people who loaded them?  Just a thought.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you drink until you pass out, you can see the future blackout dates that will be applied to southwest frequent sucker points a week from now.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knowing SWA, points will expire in 3 months, cannot be used on flights departing between 6AM and 9PM, and will be subject to a $200 point redeem fee.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm planning on flying to reach my vacation destination this summer.  I definitely will not be buying a ticket from Southwest.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess Bob Jordan is in a real pickle right now. He got handed the ultimate clusterfark by his predecessor and now he gets to play catchup with ten thousand really angry (and rightly so) customers, workers, and pilots.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I never understood this kind of apology.

We are very sorry for our shiatty service. To make it up to you, have some more shiatty service at a discount.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: Knowing SWA, points will expire in 3 months, cannot be used on flights departing between 6AM and 9PM, and will be subject to a $200 point redeem fee.


I have a shiat ton of Delta points that I've never used because they do this nonsense.

Southwest points are usually really simple to use. when you select your flight, you either pay with points or with cash. You can't mix, but you can buy moire points, or gift them between one another.

As I've noted in other flights, these are the types of things that make Southwest's customers very loyal. Playing any shenanigans with them would be like picking at the stitches from their self-inflicted wound and getting an infection, and they can't afford infections right now.

/longtime SW flyer and fan, so hope they unfark themselves.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Did you really think a well-known discount airline would be generous with their recompense? Subby, if SW Airlines shot my dog, I'd have expected to charge for its burial.

As always, you get what you pay for. May this be a forward lesson to all who think Spirit, Frontier, Southwest, Norse, etc are worth the low prices. They're making up for it elsewhere - namely - farking you over.
 
Conthan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Cythraul: I'm planning on flying to reach my vacation destination this summer.  I definitely will not be buying a ticket from Southwest.


My mother gave me a SW gift card she got from Costco last month for my birthday. I felt kind of like a jerk telling her I'm flying to Costa Rica on United next week, but maybe I can use the gift card in May or September.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Conthan: Cythraul: I'm planning on flying to reach my vacation destination this summer.  I definitely will not be buying a ticket from Southwest.

My mother gave me a SW gift card she got from Costco last month for my birthday. I felt kind of like a jerk telling her I'm flying to Costa Rica on United next week, but maybe I can use the gift card in May or September.


Give it to a relative that you secretly do not like.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I don't understand - why couldn't they just offload the bags from the flights when they were cancelled?  I mean, they ended up somewhere, right?  They aren't still in the holds of the planes.


I met a family who were supposed to go from Dallas to LaGuardia. The story they got was that the bags needed to go to the destination because that's how they could track them and not lose everything. Yeah, the same outfit that lost all their flight and ground crews the same way...
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Benevolent Misanthrope: I don't understand - why couldn't they just offload the bags from the flights when they were cancelled?  I mean, they ended up somewhere, right?  They aren't still in the holds of the planes.

I met a family who were supposed to go from Dallas to LaGuardia. The story they got was that the bags needed to go to the destination because that's how they could track them and not lose everything. Yeah, the same outfit that lost all their flight and ground crews the same way...


That has GOT to be bullshiat.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Conthan: Cythraul: I'm planning on flying to reach my vacation destination this summer.  I definitely will not be buying a ticket from Southwest.

My mother gave me a SW gift card she got from Costco last month for my birthday. I felt kind of like a jerk telling her I'm flying to Costa Rica on United next week, but maybe I can use the gift card in May or September.


Costa Rica? Sounds nice. Bring me back a t shirt.
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: koder: Benevolent Misanthrope: I don't understand - why couldn't they just offload the bags from the flights when they were cancelled?  I mean, they ended up somewhere, right?  They aren't still in the holds of the planes.

Who's going to offload them? Southwest's VP of Ground Operations, Tiny S. farknutz, who caused mass resignations from ground crews?

The same people who loaded them?  Just a thought.


I think they're union.
 
suid
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Did you really think a well-known discount airline would be generous with their recompense? Subby, if SW Airlines shot my dog, I'd have expected to charge for its burial.

As always, you get what you pay for. May this be a forward lesson to all who think Spirit, Frontier, Southwest, Norse, etc are worth the low prices. They're making up for it elsewhere - namely - farking you over.


> well-known discount airline

Southwest is definitely not a "discount airline".

Every ticket gets 2 checked in bags, and  flights can always be rescheduled for only the fare difference. It's really easy to redeem points when booking with no restrictions.

It's a great airline most of the time. But the accountants who took over 15 years ago just gutted the operations budget while expanding service.

The new CEO who took over last year is actually an operations guy, so there's some hope that that can recover from all this, though it's going to be a long and expensive overhaul for them.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He said the 25,000 gift points are worth about $300, and the airline told CNN the offer is in addition to reimbursements and refunds.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

suid: Flushing It All Away: Did you really think a well-known discount airline would be generous with their recompense? Subby, if SW Airlines shot my dog, I'd have expected to charge for its burial.

As always, you get what you pay for. May this be a forward lesson to all who think Spirit, Frontier, Southwest, Norse, etc are worth the low prices. They're making up for it elsewhere - namely - farking you over.

> well-known discount airline

Southwest is definitely not a "discount airline".

Every ticket gets 2 checked in bags, and  flights can always be rescheduled for only the fare difference. It's really easy to redeem points when booking with no restrictions.

It's a great airline most of the time. But the accountants who took over 15 years ago just gutted the operations budget while expanding service.

The new CEO who took over last year is actually an operations guy, so there's some hope that that can recover from all this, though it's going to be a long and expensive overhaul for them.


It's neat you think that, but seeing that they have no premium seating options, they are, by definition, a discount airline. It's okay, they act like the rest of these terrible farksticks. Seems only fitting that those who think they aren't flying a budget airline get exactlywhat their arrogance and idiocy deserved.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_low-cost_airlines

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Southwest_Airlines

"Southwest Airlines Co., typically referred to as Southwest, is one of the major airlines of the United States and the world's largest low-cost carrier."
 
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: koder: Benevolent Misanthrope: I don't understand - why couldn't they just offload the bags from the flights when they were cancelled?  I mean, they ended up somewhere, right?  They aren't still in the holds of the planes.

Who's going to offload them? Southwest's VP of Ground Operations, Tiny S. farknutz, who caused mass resignations from ground crews?

The same people who loaded them?  Just a thought.


And possibly pay them overtime?!?!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Conthan: Cythraul: I'm planning on flying to reach my vacation destination this summer.  I definitely will not be buying a ticket from Southwest.

My mother gave me a SW gift card she got from Costco last month for my birthday. I felt kind of like a jerk telling her I'm flying to Costa Rica on United next week, but maybe I can use the gift card in May or September.

Give it to a relative that you secretly do not like.


How do you think Cythraul got it?
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The problem was related to reliance on Windows 98. But they're hoping to roll out Windows 2000 real soon!
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's beyond reproach. Southwest deserves to get sued for this crap.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: Knowing SWA, points will expire in 3 months, cannot be used on flights departing between 6AM and 9PM, and will be subject to a $200 point redeem fee.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

suid: Southwest is definitely not a "discount airline".

Every ticket gets 2 checked in bags, and flights can always be rescheduled for only the fare difference. It's really easy to redeem points when booking with no restrictions.


Thisity this this this.  Southwest is rarely a much cheaper than the major carriers, but they're a ton less hassle.  No farking around with paying for assigned seats, having to pay extra for even halfway decent seats, bag fees etc.  These are the moves of the non-discount airlines like American and United.

You can book a ticket and cancel right up to the last minute and the value transfers to a future flight.  Non-assigned seating is actually a plus.  We wind up pretty far forward in the plane as a couple without paying an extra $50.  Boarding is fast, the staff is friendlier in general than other carriers.

Southwest is great to fly when they don't fark up like this, and they're miles better than Spirit and Frontier.  Like another poster above said, I'll avoid them until they get their logistics together but I'd rather not have to abandon them.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Benevolent Misanthrope: I don't understand - why couldn't they just offload the bags from the flights when they were cancelled?  I mean, they ended up somewhere, right?  They aren't still in the holds of the planes.

I met a family who were supposed to go from Dallas to LaGuardia. The story they got was that the bags needed to go to the destination because that's how they could track them and not lose everything. Yeah, the same outfit that lost all their flight and ground crews the same way...

That has GOT to be bullshiat.


I dunno, years ago United mis-tagged a bag of mine. It was a DC to Cincinnati flight. Instead, it was tagged for an international flight, they found it in the system on a plane in New York but told me it had to fly to Germany and back before they could deliver it to me. It had my CPAP in it and I was as livid as a human being could possibly be. I've worked helpdesks before, I make it a point to never scream at the help, but I screamed at the help. I lost my shiat. Two days and multiple, multiple calls later someone dropped my bag off at my parents' house and didn't even wait around at their front door - I think my reputation preceded me. It was for the best, I would have screamed at the delivery guy.

What did I get? A $600 voucher for a future United plane ticket. Never used it. I will never fly United again. It wasn't transferrable, but I could use it to buy a ticket for someone else if I called it in, so I effectively sold it to someone else.
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: It's neat you think that, but seeing that they have no premium seating options


Every seat on a Southwest flight is as good or better than the economy plus seats I've sat in on major carriers. Definitely better than the non-buy-in options.  Yes, they have no business or first class, so I'll give you that.  But I flew a British Airways flight to London in economy and I couldn't get my knees in the seat without man-spreading, so fark that noise.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Cythraul: Conthan: Cythraul: I'm planning on flying to reach my vacation destination this summer.  I definitely will not be buying a ticket from Southwest.

My mother gave me a SW gift card she got from Costco last month for my birthday. I felt kind of like a jerk telling her I'm flying to Costa Rica on United next week, but maybe I can use the gift card in May or September.

Give it to a relative that you secretly do not like.

How do you think Cythraul got it?


My family doesn't like me enough to even pretend that they like me enough to give me a gift that they don't really like.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If anybody is really done with them, remember that you can transfer your points to me. Or anyone else. But mostly me.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

asymptonic: Flushing It All Away: It's neat you think that, but seeing that they have no premium seating options

Every seat on a Southwest flight is as good or better than the economy plus seats I've sat in on major carriers. Definitely better than the non-buy-in options.  Yes, they have no business or first class, so I'll give you that.  But I flew a British Airways flight to London in economy and I couldn't get my knees in the seat without man-spreading, so fark that noise.


And that is why I love Alaska Airlines....I have been able to use their miles to book first class on British Airways.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Benevolent Misanthrope: I don't understand - why couldn't they just offload the bags from the flights when they were cancelled?  I mean, they ended up somewhere, right?  They aren't still in the holds of the planes.

I met a family who were supposed to go from Dallas to LaGuardia. The story they got was that the bags needed to go to the destination because that's how they could track them and not lose everything. Yeah, the same outfit that lost all their flight and ground crews the same way...

That has GOT to be bullshiat.


Probably not. Sometimes the bags fly on 'cargo' flights/underbooked flights. And there's no point tracking until they get loaded. Nope, there's no instant 'point of location' tracking until it's loaded and in the air (Even Denver couldn't pull that off). they're only scanned and located when they're loaded/unloaded. And even if so....the luggage handlers are NOT going to be looking for *your* bag in sea of luggage they deal with...they're just moving widgets into the planes, from the cart that says "load these widgets into this plane" . Then for 'unloading' the gate agent can tag the bag in question as a 'hold' for return.
Someairports are getting better. But there's a reason people buy GPS trackers for their luggage.
 
