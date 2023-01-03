 Skip to content
(Twitter)   How to draw a black cat. Give it a try and post your results   (twitter.com) divider line
28
28 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


One step further NSFW
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oblig:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

puffy999: [external-preview.redd.it image 640x518]

One step further NSFW


holy-shiat I nearly p1$$ed myself !
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

smed7: puffy999: [external-preview.redd.it image 640x518]

One step further NSFW

holy-shiat I nearly p1$$ed myself !


I loled
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

puffy999: [external-preview.redd.it image 640x518]

One step further NSFW


Heh, yeah, cats definitely look better with full coats.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

puffy999: [external-preview.redd.it image 640x518]

One step further NSFW


Thanks.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's at night, but I think I did pretty good
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

puffy999: [external-preview.redd.it image 640x518]

One step further NSFW


That hit kinda close to home.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
humanshrapnel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Oblig
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
multnomahhistorical.comView Full Size


multnomahhistorical.comView Full Size
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sketch of my cat Zoe. Not bad, eh?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
white cat in a snowstorm

pre00.deviantart.netView Full Size
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
-
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KumquatMay [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is dog
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
meme-arsenal.comView Full Size


Here's my sketch of a black Cheshire Cat.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

replacementcool: It's at night, but I think I did pretty good[Fark user image image 512x512]


I'm suing you for copyright infringement.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

nytmare: [Fark user image 549x473]-


Damn, that cat has nothing but murder on it's mind.

Floofy, floofy mittenous murder.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: nytmare: [Fark user image 549x473]-

Damn, that cat has nothing but murder on it's mind.

Floofy, floofy mittenous murder.


F*ck you, autocorrect.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The classic guide:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/the last panel kills me every time
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Excelsior: [external-preview.redd.it image 485x687]


*shakes fist*

You win this time, chairface!
 
Cythraul
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bigbadideasinaction: The classic guide:

[Fark user image image 485x687]

/the last panel kills me every time


I think I've seen this before.  Hmmm
 
