(Some Illinois Guy)   Finally, someone that can teach students how to make a good gravity bong   (wcia.com) divider line
20
    More: Interesting, Teacher, Education, Proponents of the bill, college student, K-12 students, School, head-start, college students  
•       •       •

20 Comments     (+0 »)
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
do they still sell 3L soda bottles ?
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: do they still sell 3L soda bottles ?


1 gallon milk jugs work pretty well
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
5-gallon bucket
1-gallon milk jug or 2-liter coke bottle (with original lids)
Bic pen tube
3/4-inch craftsman socket
Screen mesh stolen from the bathroom faucet
 
Gonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: do they still sell 3L soda bottles ?


If you pull it slow, a 1L bottle like they sell club soda in is amazing.

//Allegedly
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean it makes more sense for people who are already training to be teachers than it does to allow vets, who have no relevant qualifications at all.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

McGrits: 5-gallon bucket
1-gallon milk jug or 2-liter coke bottle (with original lids)
Bic pen tube
3/4-inch craftsman socket
Screen mesh stolen from the bathroom faucet


prolly want to sub out that pen tube for steel or glass or just get a glass bowl from the headshop.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In one of my high school English classes, we had to stand in front of the class and deliver a "how-to" speech.  "Whatever you want as long as you teach the class how to do something."  So, of course, one of my friends (No, mom, I don't know him.  We just have a couple classes together.) gave a speech about how to make smoking devices.  A bong from a soda bottle, pipes from a can, apple, etc.  For <wink>tobacco</wink>, of course.  After that, topics had to be approved in advance.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: I mean it makes more sense for people who are already training to be teachers than it does to allow vets, who have no relevant qualifications at all.


Yeah, this really doesn't sound like a bad idea. The average substitute teacher knows nothing about anything, so why not fill the slot with someone who's earnest and maybe trying to advance a career?

Only downside I can think of is (possibly) an above-average inclination to fark the students. Shrug.
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wait ... that was against the law? Sounds like a long overdue patch to a corrupted section of code.
 
Gonz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: prolly want to sub out that pen tube for steel or glass or just get a glass bowl from the headshop.


If you're improvising to the point where a Craftsman socket is your bowl, "a trip to the headshop" is not something that occurred that day.

//Allegedly
 
El_Dan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: McGrits: 5-gallon bucket
1-gallon milk jug or 2-liter coke bottle (with original lids)
Bic pen tube
3/4-inch craftsman socket
Screen mesh stolen from the bathroom faucet

prolly want to sub out that pen tube for steel or glass or just get a glass bowl from the headshop.


The steel bowl from a metal pipe - which can usually be unscrewed - is better than glass, since you can then make a very small hole in the lid, ram the steel bowl in, and get a really good seal.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: kindms: do they still sell 3L soda bottles ?

1 gallon milk jugs work pretty well


No, they don't.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

El_Dan: flappy_penguin: McGrits: 5-gallon bucket
1-gallon milk jug or 2-liter coke bottle (with original lids)
Bic pen tube
3/4-inch craftsman socket
Screen mesh stolen from the bathroom faucet

prolly want to sub out that pen tube for steel or glass or just get a glass bowl from the headshop.

The steel bowl from a metal pipe - which can usually be unscrewed - is better than glass, since you can then make a very small hole in the lid, ram the steel bowl in, and get a really good seal.


That was how we made them in the mid-90s. Using pre-made parts is cheating.

/I forgot to add 3-gallons water to the list
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: McGrits: 5-gallon bucket
1-gallon milk jug or 2-liter coke bottle (with original lids)
Bic pen tube
3/4-inch craftsman socket
Screen mesh stolen from the bathroom faucet

prolly want to sub out that pen tube for steel or glass or just get a glass bowl from the headshop.


And pick up a bong whole you are there
 
Gonz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

El_Dan: The steel bowl from a metal pipe - which can usually be unscrewed - is better than glass, since you can then make a very small hole in the lid, ram the steel bowl in, and get a really good seal.


You can also lightly torch the lid from underneath with your lighter. A little melted plastic does no harm in the long run, but makes a really nice improvised gasket.

//Allegedly
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: kindms: do they still sell 3L soda bottles ?

1 gallon milk jugs work pretty well


Five-gallon water cooler bottle and a keg bucket.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm old enough to have had metal shop in high school.  They had decent, though dated, metal lathes, foundry equipment to work with aluminum, all the good stuff.  It didn't matter what any student started out making in metal shop, it always eventually turned into a pot pipe or bong.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

replacementcool: I mean it makes more sense for people who are already training to be teachers than it does to allow vets, who have no relevant qualifications at all.


Are the veterinarians allowed to dissect and taxidermy the students?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When I was young these college students were called student teachers.  They helped out in the classroom and they observed, but they were never in charge without the regular teacher or a legitimate substitute teacher present.

These new laws are, of course, just another attempt by conservatives to strip down public education until every student is either home schooled or in a private catholic school.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In Vegas, they are so desperate for teachers that they are allowing recent high school grads to sub, whether or not they are in college.
So they are some subs who will be teaching their old high school friends.
So I suppose that technically, this can be one of those cases where it's okay that the sub is dating one of the students. Lol
 
