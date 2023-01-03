 Skip to content
(Global News (Canada))   Release the Kraken
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great team name Seattle. Timely stuff.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As someone who tested positive for Covid yesterday, I can only hope that I slid in under the wire.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh yes, and I've had all the shots, including the latest bivalent one.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Luckily, my Liver is well prepared and tested against Kraken.  Usually with a splash of cola.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's nice once in a while.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Are we ready to implement some rational health regulations yet, or are we just going to keep reacting after the bug has gone apenuts?
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Are we ready to implement some rational health regulations yet, or are we just going to keep reacting after the bug has gone apenuts?


Neither, apparently.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: Luckily, my Liver is well prepared and tested against Kraken.  Usually with a splash of cola.


The mixology equivalent of putting ketchup on steak.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Are we ready to implement some rational health regulations yet, or are we just going to keep reacting after the bug has gone apenuts?


That's pharking adorable... You think anything is getting regulated in the US anytime soon?  They are on the 4th round of votes for the new speaker of the house.  and it is still a mess...
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Experts in the U.S. say there is no indication that this variant causes more severe illness. "
So, apart from 'scary, scary!!!', why name it 'Kraken'? Is Sidney Powell spreading it with her conspiracy lies?
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: makerofbadjokes: Luckily, my Liver is well prepared and tested against Kraken.  Usually with a splash of cola.

The mixology equivalent of putting ketchup on steak.


for good rum, I would agree... but we are talking about kraken.  >.>
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Read that as 'Release the Karen,' much scarier
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Read that as 'Release the Karen,' much scarier


Fark user imageView Full Size
Soon.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My mother and her boyfriend went to a family Christmas Day get together. 8 of them got COVID, including her and her boyfriend. My Nephew, who lives in a different part of the state and didn't go, also got it. This Kraken ain't playin. I think I'll be masking up in crowded places from now on.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There are much larger Hive Fleets to worry about.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Are we ready to implement some rational health regulations yet, or are we just going to keep reacting after the bug has gone apenuts?


This is 'Murica...what the hell do you think?
 
