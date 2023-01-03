 Skip to content
(Axios)   Although he's guilty, Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty   (axios.com) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh smitty... you always plead Not Guilty at your arraignment. Always.

/unless, of course, you have a deal in place with the prosecution, negotiated with the assistance of counsel
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Relax, he's got an angle...
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless you've got a plea deal, why the fark would you do anything but plead not guilty?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I wasn't trying to defraud anyone. I just fell into this really big fraud trap that I set for myself.

Stupid me.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Maybe, with his hairdo, he's working on the Phil Spector defense.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is this the LoTR character we're talking about?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pappy Bankman is a headshrinker as well as a lawyer.  If he were a chiropractor too he'd pretty much hit a quackery trifecta. Little Sammy will be A-OK, eventually, in prison.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This headline... I like it!
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
By reason of temporary coinsanity!
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Relax, he's got an angle...


Except for that time he sold dope disguised as a nun.
 
