With friends like the Taliban, who needs enemies? Right Mr. Small Dick Energy?
30
posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2023 at 4:35 PM



Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is the most offensive thing he's ever said:

Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis @GretaThunberg The world was curious. And I do agree you should get a life

Check and mate!
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent.fman4-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sameera Khan, a former Miss New Jersey turned "anti-woke" journalist

Hey Newsweek: what the ever-living fark is an "anti-woke journalist"?  Ever think to give any thought to what that is supposed to mean, beyond just parroting what she calls herself?

Just putting quotes around the term doesn't relieve you of your primary obligation to inform and provide context to your readers so they know what the hell you are supposed to be talking about.  Here's a suggested alternative:

"Sameera Khan, a former Miss New Jersey who calls herself an 'anti-woke journalist,' but is not a journalist in any known sense of the word and apparently just spends all day every day on Twitter re-posting right wing memes...."

There.  Now everyone who reads this will have context to her claim to be a journalist, and know exactly how seriously they should take her.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Forget it, Jake. It's Newsweek.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

At the very least, they can define what they consider "woke" is and why it is important for them to have "journalists" on their staff to oppose it.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wow, I have no words


/other than those words
//and these 3
\|/
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

When Paul Reubens had the "I know you are but what am I?" exchange in the first Pee Wee Herman movie, I would be willing to bet it was to highlight what an infantile response it was and not to be considered in any way a "sick burn".
 
All American Commenter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sigh.

You're ruining it like you ruined eff around and find around.

It's time to retire all sayings related to dick energy.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's certainly amplifying someone's complete and utter bullsh*t.
"There were some 4Chan Tate stans with Taliban avatars. Looked legit."
 
Saborlas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now the fans of this incel have to reconcile the fact that they agree with the Taliban.

Which they'd probably be cool with if they didn't have such a bad reputation.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging Norm MacDonald to the thread. Norm, your presence is required.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Taliban are slightly less despicable than his usual fans.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, Smeara. You!

/maybe she can update us again on how not-so-bad stalin's labor camps were
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, poor, cave dwelling Taliban fighters watching  Andrew Tate YouTube videos is the most hilarious thought I've had today.

Do they watch Fresh n Fit, too?
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish the rapture would hurry up and happen.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They say westerners need Andrew Tate because we are oppressed by feminists.

Al Bundy vs Marcy D'Arcy (1)
Youtube gs2zgCSsKIE
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little Man Tate will have a 72 incel harem in heaven.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to design a trigger lock for guns that only allows women to shoot them and drop them all over Afghanistan.  It's the only way that country is going to get it's sh*t fixed.
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Saborlas: Which they'd probably be cool with if they didn't have such a bad reputation.


The incels or the Taliban?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh just exile him to Afghanistan, they will make him king taliban there.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FTFA: Tate said he converted to Islam in November 2021, discussing his decision on the One Islam Productions YouTube channel, in a video that has been viewed 1.5 million times.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Maybe this was Allah's way of humbling Tate's ego.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I am tired of these articles about the House of Representatives
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
scontent.fman4-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

I think this guy just says shiat for attention
 
mekkab [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Taliban came to his defense, unprompted.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Sigh.

You're ruining it like you ruined eff around and find around.

It's time to retire all sayings related to dick energy.


Feeling attacked, huh?
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sounds like she's a pro sleep blogger.
 
