(Metro)   Actual headline: Man who moved near train tracks complains to train companies about train noises   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Erma Gerdd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"On November 21, between 1am and 3am, Barry claims to have been kept up by the 'worst noise he has ever heard'."

media.tenor.comView Full Size


/unavailable for comment
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A local woman here bought a small store cheap because it is RIGHT next to the train station. It was cheap and lots of foot traffic!

Then she started coming to town meetings to try to stop the train horns. The horns are mandated and the town has nearly zero control over how a railroad operates.

If she comes to one more town meeting to harp on this I am going to start the Animal House <cough>bullshiat<cough> protocol.
 
6nome
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Has he tried to jo on rails?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Then she started coming to town meetings to try to stop the train horns. The horns are mandated and the town has nearly zero control over how a railroad operates.


Towns can petition the FRA for a quiet zone where horns are not necessary.
 
davypi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I know where he can find a buyer.

images2.fanpop.comView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I once booked a hotel in Salmon Arm with the intention of staying there for one night on my way across BC. Turns out it was right be the railroad tracks, and I mean like 10 feet from my window. Man was I excited. Huge freight trains came through every few minutes, it seemed. I stayed an extra night. CSB
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: SpectroBoy: Then she started coming to town meetings to try to stop the train horns. The horns are mandated and the town has nearly zero control over how a railroad operates.

Towns can petition the FRA for a quiet zone where horns are not necessary.


The site has a train station and a road level crossing (cars and people) .
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sorry, my train of thought, is still at the station.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Norman Tebbutt?
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Right up there with woman who feeds her husband beans for dinner complains of rumbling and squeaking.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
metro.co.ukView Full Size


Hooooboy..
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The local yard locomotive has a broken air horn. It sounds like someone dropping a box of squeaky toys. I complained to CN because one night I nearly choked on dinner when the train horn squeaked and it made me laugh with a mouthful of food.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hey while you're there can you complain about train employees not having sick leave?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When I moved to the country I went to every town meeting to biatch about the smell from the farm next to me that had the nerve to be there before me. I have the supervisors on speed dial.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: mrmopar5287: SpectroBoy: Then she started coming to town meetings to try to stop the train horns. The horns are mandated and the town has nearly zero control over how a railroad operates.

Towns can petition the FRA for a quiet zone where horns are not necessary.

The site has a train station and a road level crossing (cars and people) .


That's pretty much every single crossing in the Chicago area.  Most of them are quiet zones.  The ones that aren't for whatever reason are pretty obnoxious with the horns.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bslim: [metro.co.uk image 480x252]

Hooooboy..


How many children's bodies has this man buried in a shallow grave?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: mrmopar5287: SpectroBoy: Then she started coming to town meetings to try to stop the train horns. The horns are mandated and the town has nearly zero control over how a railroad operates.

Towns can petition the FRA for a quiet zone where horns are not necessary.

The site has a train station and a road level crossing (cars and people) .


And? My town (Normal IL) has a train station, a road level crossing, and it's a quiet zone without train horns blaring at all hours of the day.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

flucto: I once booked a hotel in Salmon Arm with the intention of staying there for one night on my way across BC. Turns out it was right be the railroad tracks, and I mean like 10 feet from my window. Man was I excited. Huge freight trains came through every few minutes, it seemed. I stayed an extra night. CSB


Right?  One of the neatest hotel rooms I've ever had was adjacent to Duesseldorf central station:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bslim: [metro.co.uk image 480x252]

Hooooboy..


That's the face of someone who likes to eat live rats.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When we were first married we lived near a train track, both passenger and freight. It was less than 30 yards from our back door.

We got used to it after a while, but when a freind ( a Viet Nam vet) visited us for the first time he took a dive under the table when the first train went by.

We lived there for 3 years and the only time we were bothered by noise was when neighbors had an outdoor party one summer evening. Our windows were open and the party broke up when Mrs. Carte, in her best teacher voice, yelled out the window "It's three o'clock in the g*d da*n morning. Will you all just shut the f*ck up!"

A different neighbor left a trophy on our front porch.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Bslim: [metro.co.uk image 480x252]

Hooooboy..

How many children's bodies has this man buried in a shallow grave?


All of them
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Similar stuff happens all over southern Ontario as aging boomers retire and leave the Greater Toronto area to live out their retirement as a rural /small-town idyll someplace a few hours from the GTA.

It is either the train noises, some local industry they didn't bother to find out about before they moved, or, (grand prize winner), they move to a farming area then complain about the smell.
Idiots, the lot of them.
 
Fano
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: "On November 21, between 1am and 3am, Barry claims to have been kept up by the 'worst noise he has ever heard'."

[media.tenor.com image 497x280]

/unavailable for comment


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

"Like a garbage truck falling off the Empire State Building "
 
Fano
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Norman Tebbutt?
[external-preview.redd.it image 510x496]


I originally came to this thread to post that exact picture
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: SpectroBoy: mrmopar5287: SpectroBoy: Then she started coming to town meetings to try to stop the train horns. The horns are mandated and the town has nearly zero control over how a railroad operates.

Towns can petition the FRA for a quiet zone where horns are not necessary.

The site has a train station and a road level crossing (cars and people) .

That's pretty much every single crossing in the Chicago area.  Most of them are quiet zones.  The ones that aren't for whatever reason are pretty obnoxious with the horns.


For a crossing to be quiet here they require a bridge for either the train or the cars.

Street level crossings have to get the horn. I'm not even sure there are exemptions except maybe a hospital or something.

Strangely, I've never see a hospital close to train tracks. Ain't that a thing?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: SpectroBoy: mrmopar5287: SpectroBoy: Then she started coming to town meetings to try to stop the train horns. The horns are mandated and the town has nearly zero control over how a railroad operates.

Towns can petition the FRA for a quiet zone where horns are not necessary.

The site has a train station and a road level crossing (cars and people) .

And? My town (Normal IL) has a train station, a road level crossing, and it's a quiet zone without train horns blaring at all hours of the day.


Here they mostly require a bridge for either cars or the train to implement a quiet zone.

She started asking the town of only 8,000 people to pay for a bridge after buying the property properly discounted. She didn't get far.

What is the cost of a bridge divided by 8,000 ? Too damn much.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That guy scares the hell out of me what the fark is he the devil
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: For a crossing to be quiet here they require a bridge for either the train or the cars.

Street level crossings have to get the horn. I'm not even sure there are exemptions except maybe a hospital or something.


There are exemptions. Start petitioning: https://railroads.dot.gov/highway-rail-crossing-and-trespasser-programs/train-horn-rulequiet-zones/train-horn-rule-and-quiet
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
CSB: There was a small neighborhood just North of the Air Force Base where I was stationed. Due to aircraft being very loud and the neighborhood complaining, we had restricted operations hours from 2300 to 0500 hours. (I believe those times are correct) Restricted did not mean nothing that made noise could not operate. The real complaints came from aircraft engine runs. (leak checks, engine trim runs, etc) Not one time were we denied permission to run as the restriction was void for any aircraft that was readying for a mission. ALL aircraft were being readied for a mission. It made no difference if it was 1300 hours or 0200 hours. Noise happened.
The neighborhood was put there sometime in the 1960's, long after the base was opened. GI's just love making noise and we did on a nightly basis.

/end CSB
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: SpectroBoy: Then she started coming to town meetings to try to stop the train horns. The horns are mandated and the town has nearly zero control over how a railroad operates.

Towns can petition the FRA for a quiet zone where horns are not necessary.


That usually requires some $ignificant upgrade$ to the crossings that the horns are for.. not everywhere wants to spend the money.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
CSX tracks are about a half block away... Southeastern Corridor.. two tracks.   35+ years here..  lots of train traffic.  Never had a problem with them, and know the scheduling.. ringside seat, so to speak....  had a computer crash on a southbound freight approaching, ATC shut the train down right in front of me..  when they restarted the engines, I was amazed at how quiet they were, but when the engines went into pull mode and the superchargers kicked in, got very loud.. still awesome.. one engine, 200 tons, and 7000 horses under the hood for the newer engines.. you do get used to them, and you can tell Amtrak from the freights at a distance, via doppler effect and subsonics... no worse than living next to an airport...  do get some excitement when idiots drive onto the tracks, which precipitates a call to Jax ( FL) warning them of a blocked track..  have seen 3 cars get hit so far, and one drunk took out the crossing gate (all of it) one night.. trains had to stop before the crossing and the conductor had to serve as the flagman for it to proceed... dead slow order was in effect until the gate was replaced..
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And then there's this guy:

One person filed 6,500 of the 8,670 noise complaints about DCA received by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority - an average of 18 complaints a day over the course of the year
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is this a repeat from 1830?
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Jeebus Saves: SpectroBoy: mrmopar5287: SpectroBoy: Then she started coming to town meetings to try to stop the train horns. The horns are mandated and the town has nearly zero control over how a railroad operates.

Towns can petition the FRA for a quiet zone where horns are not necessary.

The site has a train station and a road level crossing (cars and people) .

That's pretty much every single crossing in the Chicago area.  Most of them are quiet zones.  The ones that aren't for whatever reason are pretty obnoxious with the horns.

For a crossing to be quiet here they require a bridge for either the train or the cars.

Street level crossings have to get the horn. I'm not even sure there are exemptions except maybe a hospital or something.

Strangely, I've never see a hospital close to train tracks. Ain't that a thing?


Ashland, Va has two tracks running through the center of town... train horn use is prohibited.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

6nome: Has he tried to jo on rails?


one night when my dad was a young Marine he passed out with his head on a RR track. yup, he was a keeper.
 
SECSManiac
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Similar thing happened here in San Jose. There is an active rail line that runs up through downtown into Milpitas. Over the past 20 years, a lot of townhouses have been built near this line (urban "renewal"), and there have been many news stories about people complaining that UP actually uses their line.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Norman Tebbutt?
[external-preview.redd.it image 510x496]


My semi-related csb:

In college I moved into a party house.  I'd played in a couple basement concerts there in a band and attended many weekend and weeknight parties.  I  am the kind of introvert who enjoys meeting new people and can happily be alone in crowds but can have problems making friends and hates expending the energy of going out to meet people. I am also a sound sleeper and loved the idea that I could close the door on a party but still hear it, and that any day I could get up and find random people crashed on the couch without having to befriend them myself. And I did! It was great.

6 months later one of the 5 roommates moved out after dropping out of school.  The guy who offered to move in was an friend I liked a lot, but knew to be both extremely introverted and very OCD.  I tried to talk him out of it but he wanted out of his shared dorm room pretty badly, and just didn't seem to understand what it meant to live in a party house.

I also tried convince the other roommates to reject him but no one seemed to understand why this was a problem.  Being young and inexperienced at being assertive I caved to "he's your friend, don't you like him?"

End result, the next 6 months were constant conflict between my roommates. He vetoed every major party. He also redefined parties from 50-100 people to 5 guests and essentially destroyed the weeknight crowd, except when the other roommates ignored his restrictions and had people over anyway, which was also kinda awful because he was unhappy and came out and said so.

I'm still friends with everyone involved, but those six months of conflict were terrible, and I will never understand why anyone involved thought it was a good idea.
 
