This dude can fit under that truck eating bridge, but with only approximately 2 feet to spare
posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2023 at 5:20 PM



antfugue
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
oddly unspecific
 
Theeng
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm glad he's  making the best of it, but it honestly doesn't look like being a giant is worth all the health problems.
 
jnoel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
BBC using bait headlines. Awesome.

/he's 7' 4
 
Russ1642
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They had trouble measuring his height. That's the craziest part of the story. Just how stupid is everyone?
 
whitroth
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I hate to say it, but wonder how young he'll be when he dies. The human biostructure isn't made for this.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 minute ago  

whitroth: I hate to say it, but wonder how young he'll be when he dies. The human biostructure isn't made for this.


His poor health is mentioned in the farking article.
 
