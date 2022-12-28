 Skip to content
(WAFB Baton Rouge)   Louisiana now requiring ID and age verification to visit porn sites, but at least you can still legally sleep with your 17-year-old cousin   (wafb.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just saw a video over the weekend of a guy admitting to losing his virginity to his cousin in NOLA. This would strike me as a bigger problem than an ID check to enter PornHub.
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
VPN
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A law passed by the religious nerds who were never a 14 year old boy with dial up.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nealb2: VPN


Until they outlaw that too. Wonder how far it we'll go until someone has a test case. Though, considering our current makeup of the Supreme Court, that might not be a positive
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
She said problems like depression, erectile dysfunction, lack of motivation, and fatigue can be directly linked to porn.
Only in the simple minds of these farking idiots.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Because putting up roadblocks to porn has never failed 0.000000002 attoseconds later.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: nealb2: VPN

Until they outlaw that too. Wonder how far it we'll go until someone has a test case. Though, considering our current makeup of the Supreme Court, that might not be a positive


It's a function of the internet made for people like spies contacting the CIA. There is no way it is going away.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

nealb2: She said problems like depression, erectile dysfunction, lack of motivation, and fatigue can be directly linked to porn.
Only in the simple minds of these farking idiots.


No, this is true. This is exactly how I feel when I see a pop-up video ad of "plumper grannies" in the sidebar.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Avenue Q - "The Internet is for..."
Youtube j6eFNRKEROw
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I looked it up because I thought the headline was being generous with Louisianas age of consent and it actually is 17. I did not think theirs would be higher than Marylands.
 
6nome
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 495x475]


Stepsister, what are you doing?... Oh, stepsister!!
 
bronskrat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There's pornography on the internet???
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Pornography is destroying our children and they're getting unlimited access to it on the internet and so if the pornography companies aren't going to be responsible, I thought we need to go ahead and hold them accountable," said Schlegel.

Let me replace "pornography" with "guns" and see if it works better.

"Guns are destroying our children and they're getting unlimited access to them on the internet and so if the gun companies aren't going to be responsible, I thought we need to go ahead and hold them accountable,"

Yep, it does.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bronskrat: There's pornography on the internet???


News to me. I'm only here to read the articles.
 
6nome
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

grinding_journalist: bronskrat: There's pornography on the internet???

News to me. I'm only here to read the articles.


Is grinding considered porn?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Still able to fingerbang your 17-yo cousin while driving your unregistered/uninsured Chevy pick-up through the drive-thru at the local Daiquiri shop, just as Jesus intended.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Have the people that can't seem to get laid, or find a mate of any orientation ever considered that the problem is.... they are shiatty people, and no one would be with them even without porn.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Huh, so we're doing this story again eh? Well one thing I've learned since the last thread, is that pronhub and your bigger corporates sites have the money and infrastructure to transition to this verification system without an issue. However a ton of smaller outlets don't want to mess with it, and are just going to not do business in Louisiana. Poor Louisianians.

What they really need to be concerned about, is the state will be able to subpoena the data records, and big brother is going to know everything about your pron habits. And knowing Republicans, what they know, they will use against you.

And yes, VPN is obviously the solution here, but outside of the big cities I don't have much faith that an aging southern couple who only uses a computer for facebook, groupon, and porbhub is going to have any clue what a VPN is much less use one.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

grinding_journalist: bronskrat: There's pornography on the internet???

News to me. I'm only here to read the articles.


Maybe I need to update my browser

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What a shame, pron is great for kids, it's taught countless young men how to treat women in the bedroom.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pornography is destroying our children and they're getting unlimited access to it on the internet and so if the pornography companies aren't going to be responsible, I thought we need to go ahead and hold them accountable," said Schlegel.
According to Schlegel, websites would verify someone's age in collaboration with LA Wallet

It's a scam law so LA Wallet gets paid.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh yeah? Try telling her that.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 495x475]


Her best videos are when she teams up with Xev Bellringer. Or so I've heard. A friend told me. Yeah that's it, a friend.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

6nome: Stepsister, what are you doing?... Oh, stepsister!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Farkonaut: Have the people that can't seem to get laid, or find a mate of any orientation ever considered that the problem is.... they are shiatty people, and no one would be with them even without porn.


Then there is the people like me that don't want a relationship and use porn for physical relief.

//not so much now I am over 50, but women seemed to be attracted to someone who isn't making constant sexual remarks
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pretty sure this is a repeat. To summarize what I said last time:

At best, this is a misguided effort, doomed to failure, dreamed up by someone who doesn't know how the Internet works.

At worst, a far-sighted psychopath wants to collect data on the queers for use against them in kangaroo court when the Thomas SCOTUS lifts the ban on anti-sodomy laws.

(The Negro-lovers, too, but they're waiting for Clarence to die.)
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What are all the sister-aunts and brother-uncles gonna do now?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Xev Bellringer


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: A law passed by the religious nerds who were never a 14 year old boy with dial up.


As soon as the photos finished resolving the phone rang and that was the end of that.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Creoena: "Pornography is destroying our children and they're getting unlimited access to it on the internet and so if the pornography companies aren't going to be responsible, I thought we need to go ahead and hold them accountable," said Schlegel.

Let me replace "pornography" with "guns" and see if it works better.

"Guns are destroying our children and they're getting unlimited access to them on the internet and so if the gun companies aren't going to be responsible, I thought we need to go ahead and hold them accountable,"

Yep, it does.


Hey there, let's not get carried away here.

What are you, some sort of commie liberal anti-kill children nut?
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
VPN subscriptions in LA about to skyrocket...
 
Stratohead
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
oh noes...don't make teenagers learn how to use VPN to surf porn...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: 6nome: Stepsister, what are you doing?... Oh, stepsister!!

[Fark user image image 850x850]


Well, what did she expect?

Did she think her step-ladder was bent? If so she should have demanded a refund.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bronskrat: Maybe I need to update my browser


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/repeat from PolTab
 
Stratohead
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I just saw a video over the weekend of a guy admitting to losing his virginity to his cousin in NOLA. This would strike me as a bigger problem than an ID check to enter PornHub.


that documentary was farking crazy...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image 620x540]

/repeat from PolTab


Fail. There were no searches for creampies?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Meh. Just get a VPN or learn how to spoof IP addresses.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image 620x540]

/repeat from PolTab


Why would anyone search for "fleshlight"?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steklo: centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image 620x540]

/repeat from PolTab

Fail. There were no searches for creampies?


Look again.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Meh. Just get a VPN or learn how to spoof IP addresses.


Spoofing will never get return traffic.  Good luck.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

grinding_journalist: bronskrat: There's pornography on the internet???

News to me. I'm only here to read the articles.


There are some great interviews.  Really. No, I mean really.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Republican state representative from Metairie passed HB 142 earlier this year requiring age verification for any website that contains 33.3% or more pornographic material.


a) Of course it was a republican. Probably a porn addicted one.
b) So a web site of 32% porn is fine?

Can't the sites just feed 68% links to random youtube videos mixed with the links people will actually click. Then maybe add a sort feature.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Farkonaut: Have the people that can't seem to get laid, or find a mate of any orientation ever considered that the problem is.... they are shiatty people, and no one would be with them even without porn.

Then there is the people like me that don't want a relationship and use porn for physical relief.

//not so much now I am over 50, but women seemed to be attracted to someone who isn't making constant sexual remarks



Have you ever been told that you "overshare" my dude? :)
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Someone could sue on behalf of their child; they can sue if children are getting access to pornography. So, it would be up to the user to sue the company for not verifying age first," continued Schlegel.

They could sue on behalf of an adult who does have the required ID or who does not want to submit it. I wonder if this law could be unconstitutional under the interstate commerce clause.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
THIS IS AN OUTRAGE!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tentacle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Are there a lot of goths in Colorado?
 
