 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   In today's oddly specific news, the stolen vehicle fell 21.3 feet   (nj.com) divider line
7
    More: Interesting, Internet privacy, Privacy policy, Privacy, North Caldwell, New Jersey, serious injuries, Automobile, Caldwell, New Jersey, Essex County, New Jersey  
•       •       •

117 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2023 at 4:05 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw jeez that's terrible. Almost as bad as that time my car fell 21.4 feet.
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Did that one guy only have .3 of a foot before the car fell on it?

media.istockphoto.comView Full Size


I need to stay out of Tarantino's tumblr.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: Did that one guy only have .3 of a foot before the car fell on it?

[media.istockphoto.com image 612x408]

I need to stay out of Tarantino's tumblr.


Was MTG in town?
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone converting 6.5 meters to feet; 21.3255
 
Loucifer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The police went on to say the perpetrator had ingested 1.6 buttloads of meth.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
<checks> And the domain doesn't even end in .de? or even .jp?
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The car only fell 21 feet.
Then it said, it's just a couple inches down, we can jump from here.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.