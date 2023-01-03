 Skip to content
(The New Indian Express)   That's a surefire way to get on the naughty list
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
....Hindu supremacist organization...

o_O
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

UberDave: ....Hindu supremacist organization...

o_O


Modi's trying to turn the whole country Hindu in both religion and language.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So, do those Mormon fellas go riding around India as part of their required proselytizing BS? I'd bet they'd have some trouble with these guys
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Let me be clear right at the outset that I do not condone any violence, let alone violence founded on religious extremism.

However, if they want to attack Christian icons, Hindu extremists beating up the Easter bunny would be way funnier.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

UberDave: ....Hindu supremacist organization...

o_O


Violence and persecution go hand in hand with pretty much every religion.  Hindu persecution of Buddhists in particular goes back as far as... well, as far as Hindus and Buddhists go back.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The War on Christmas has escalated.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Christians claiming persecution in 5...4...3...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Don't pick fights with Santa. Santa ha a posse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fox News calls for religious war in 3,2,-wait up, they did that years ago...
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Actual footage of the War on ChristmasTM, and a direct quote about violently stopping the spread of Christianity. Gonna be an easy first week of the new year at Fox News.
 
dywed88
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

UberDave: ....Hindu supremacist organization...

o_O


You are aware there is a small country called India, correct? It only has about 1.4 billion people and a bunch of religious squabbles.

Hell, a Hindu extremist murdered Mahatma Farking Gandhi because he was too nice to Muslims.

And the group in TFA is closely link to RSS, the group that the assassin of Gandhi was a member of (and which has its origins in Italian fascism).
 
