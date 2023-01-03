 Skip to content
(Bleeping Computer)   Ransomware group apologizes for denying healthcare to sick kids, says they may be criminals but draw the line at impersonating a health insurance company   (bleepingcomputer.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We formally apologize for the attack on sikkids.ca and give back the decryptor for free, the partner who attacked this hospital violated our rules, is blocked and is no longer in our affiliate program," stated the ransomware gang.

Man I'm so glad Bitcoin is still legal and gangs can now give press releases and have entire affiliate programs because of it. Thanks, technology, and all its steadfast backers taking it to the moon.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great headline, subby.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loved the headline, Submitter!

/*golf clap*
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care whether you get the key or not, you still figure out how the attack happened, and then restore from backups. Anybody who's ever worked in IT knows this.

Any non-approved software on the network is verboten.  Especially when HIPPA ( yeah not spelled right but I'm too lazy to look it up ) is involved.

I was responsible for backups for years for the firm I worked for until I retired last month. It was a constant fight for management to understand too that if you haven't tested your backups, then you don't have a backup
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: I don't care whether you get the key or not, you still figure out how the attack happened, and then restore from backups. Anybody who's ever worked in IT knows this.

Any non-approved software on the network is verboten.  Especially when HIPPA ( yeah not spelled right but I'm too lazy to look it up ) is involved.

I was responsible for backups for years for the firm I worked for until I retired last month. It was a constant fight for management to understand too that if you haven't tested your backups, then you don't have a backup


HIPAA, you were close.

But yeah when my dad got a worm like this we just reset to a previous state and restored all the files with built in software on windows that I didn't know about until then. The I farked around with the people responsible kitbonga style for a bit
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maybe if these assholes would just QUIT this crap, things like this wouldn't happen.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Now every dirty international corporation will be calling themselves "Sick Kids".
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nice headline, subby.
+1
 
MindStalker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

koder: "We formally apologize for the attack on sikkids.ca and give back the decryptor for free, the partner who attacked this hospital violated our rules, is blocked and is no longer in our affiliate program," stated the ransomware gang.

Man I'm so glad Bitcoin is still legal and gangs can now give press releases and have entire affiliate programs because of it. Thanks, technology, and all its steadfast backers taking it to the moon.


Gangs have always had PR teams. They simply didn't have the global reach they have today. Borders and location don't matter so much. Such is the issues of our times. If it wasn't for bitcoin they would find some other means of trade, be it gift cards or whatever.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: I don't care whether you get the key or not, you still figure out how the attack happened, and then restore from backups. Anybody who's ever worked in IT knows this.

Any non-approved software on the network is verboten.  Especially when HIPPA ( yeah not spelled right but I'm too lazy to look it up ) is involved.

I was responsible for backups for years for the firm I worked for until I retired last month. It was a constant fight for management to understand too that if you haven't tested your backups, then you don't have a backup


This. just because they did you a solid on unencrypting your shiat, you still take it as a chance to harden your defenses and fix the holes.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Maybe if these assholes would just QUIT this crap, things like this wouldn't happen.


I'm conflicted. On the one hand, they sometimes pick on honestly good orgs.

On the other hand, they ruthlessly cost shiatty corporations millions if not billions of dollars, and teach every company that gets hiat the value of actually approving the IT budget and stop farking around with investing in proper security and competent staff.

Soooo...mmmmm....weighing the two, I'm gonna have to say that I don't necessarily agree with their methods, but I heartily approve of sticking it to shiat corporations that skimp and fark over their IT staff/workers.
 
ansius
‘’ 1 minute ago  

koder: "We formally apologize for the attack on sikkids.ca and give back the decryptor for free, the partner who attacked this hospital violated our rules, is blocked and is no longer in our affiliate program," stated the ransomware gang.

Man I'm so glad Bitcoin is still legal and gangs can now give press releases and have entire affiliate programs because of it. Thanks, technology, and all its steadfast backers taking it to the moon.


I wouldn't blame the tech per se.

Any new tech is put to three uses:

1. porn;
2. crime;
3. benefiting the rich.

ok, the last two are the same.
 
