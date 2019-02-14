 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Now that Pope Benedict has died, will the church still follow the tradition of hitting dead popes on the head with a hammer? Hey, Dead Popes Hammer is my Insane Clown Posse tribute band   (weirdcatholic.com) divider line
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
qab jIH ngIl!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Religious people are weird.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about an old fashioned cadaver trial?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Religious people are weird.


I mean. Yes. But this is also pretty practical from a historical perspective.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: edmo: Religious people are weird.

I mean. Yes. But this is also pretty practical from a historical perspective.


Yup, they used to declare people dead - not purposefully of course - when they went into a coma. The last thing a religious organization that worships a guy who allegedly came back from the dead is a leader who "died" and then came back to life.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: edmo: Religious people are weird.

I mean. Yes. But this is also pretty practical from a historical perspective.

Yup, they used to declare people dead - not purposefully of course - when they went into a coma. The last thing a religious organization that worships a guy who allegedly came back from the dead is a leader who "died" and then came back to life.


There's that. Plus, as the head of the world's oldest spy agency, smashing his seals and ring is just as important as changing the passwords and revoking keys as soon as possible to avoid shenanigans.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Knock three times on the pope's head if he ain't breathing
Twice on the legs, just for Tonya Harding.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No, no, hammers are for witches.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If you think that's weird, don't look into the history of using the opportunity of the death of a pope to harvest their femurs, sharpening them into stakes, and using the newly forged holy weapons to fight the vampires all across Europe.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

edmo: Religious people are weird.


That's actually not the weirdest thing a pontiff has ever done.

There was the one who dug up one of his predecessor's corpse and put the corpse on trial.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
justmeamg.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Clang clang maxwells silver hammer
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good find subby.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Starts to strike with the hammer when a hand grabs their arm.

"It's a trick.  Get an axe."
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Clang clang maxwells silver hammer


Thank you for handling this one
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Also would have accepted Grateful Dead/Judas Priest/MC Hammer mashup.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Munden: If you think that's weird, don't look into the history of using the opportunity of the death of a pope to harvest their femurs, sharpening them into stakes, and using the newly forged holy weapons to fight the vampires all across Europe.


Every single catholic alter has a bone (or relic), or piece of bone, from a saint. EVERY. SINGLE. ONE.

If you're curious, like I was, there are 17,755 catholic parishes in the United States. Many of those have multiple churches and multiple alters in those churches. That's a lot of bones, even if they were in little tiny pieces.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Who needs a pointy hat and fancy shoes?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I wanna be... papal hammer!
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's all fun and games until you're possessed by the Prince of Darkness.

Then who are you going to call for an exorcism? A Presbyterian? I don't think so.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Every single catholic alter has a bone (or relic), or piece of bone, from a saint. EVERY. SINGLE. ONE.


There are a lot of fake saint bones out there too. The one that comes to mind is Saint Mary - a church claimed to have bones from her lower legs but that is impossible because according to Christian theology, because of the Immaculate Conception Mary was born without shins.
 
ansius
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTFA: "The Vatican called this a "myth" when it was reported in "The Guardian" in 2003, but the tradition is fairly well attested. See, for example, The Visible Church, by James-Charles Noonan Jr."

So the Vatican itself - you know, the organisation that supposedly does this - has directly said that this is not true and that they do not do this.

And yet this website cites some dude who wrote a book that claims they do it so the tradition is fairly well attested.

The author of this shiatty website may as well be saying, "a journalist fact-checked it with the source and found it wasn't true but there are a lot of books out there that have promulgated an old fallacy so I'm going with the fallacy."

The internet is full of bullshiat.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Munden: If you think that's weird, don't look into the history of using the opportunity of the death of a pope to harvest their femurs, sharpening them into stakes, and using the newly forged holy weapons to fight the vampires all across Europe.

Every single catholic alter has a bone (or relic), or piece of bone, from a saint. EVERY. SINGLE. ONE.

If you're curious, like I was, there are 17,755 catholic parishes in the United States. Many of those have multiple churches and multiple alters in those churches. That's a lot of bones, even if they were in little tiny pieces.


I grew up Catholic but never heard that--what I was told is every altar of every Catholic church in the has a piece of Jesus' cross.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


BONK BONK BONK! On the head!
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ansius: FTFA: "The Vatican called this a "myth" when it was reported in "The Guardian" in 2003, but the tradition is fairly well attested. See, for example, The Visible Church, by James-Charles Noonan Jr."

So the Vatican itself - you know, the organisation that supposedly does this - has directly said that this is not true and that they do not do this.

And yet this website cites some dude who wrote a book that claims they do it so the tradition is fairly well attested.

The author of this shiatty website may as well be saying, "a journalist fact-checked it with the source and found it wasn't true but there are a lot of books out there that have promulgated an old fallacy so I'm going with the fallacy."

The internet is full of bullshiat.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: iheartscotch: Munden: If you think that's weird, don't look into the history of using the opportunity of the death of a pope to harvest their femurs, sharpening them into stakes, and using the newly forged holy weapons to fight the vampires all across Europe.

Every single catholic alter has a bone (or relic), or piece of bone, from a saint. EVERY. SINGLE. ONE.

If you're curious, like I was, there are 17,755 catholic parishes in the United States. Many of those have multiple churches and multiple alters in those churches. That's a lot of bones, even if they were in little tiny pieces.

I grew up Catholic but never heard that--what I was told is every altar of every Catholic church in the has a piece of Jesus' cross.


If they can magic a stale cracker into human flesh on a weekly basis, it should be no problem to make any random twig or used popsicle stick into True Cross™.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: Religious people are weird.


It sure beats the old method

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Don't be silly. The hammer is for popes who aren't dead yet and claim they are getting better, but the cardinals really want them to go on the cart.
 
TriXXX [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ghost - Square Hammer (Official Music Video)
Youtube VqoyKzgkqR4
 
balko
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: iheartscotch: Every single catholic alter has a bone (or relic), or piece of bone, from a saint. EVERY. SINGLE. ONE.

There are a lot of fake saint bones out there too. The one that comes to mind is Saint Mary - a church claimed to have bones from her lower legs but that is impossible because according to Christian theology, because of the Immaculate Conception Mary was born without shins.


Har har.

There is also the small matter that according to Catholic tradition she never actually died and was carried bodily into heaven while still alive, presumably by a silvery dish shaped vessel of some description.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: head of the world's oldest spy agency


This is likely more accurate that you could possibly im.... hold on there's a knock at my door. brb
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pope Francis contemplates how to start eating his annual Easter chocolate pope
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The official name for the person whose ceremonial duty is to smack the pope on the head three times with a gold or silver hammer to make sure he is dead is the church "maxwell."
 
sandbar67
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i hope they bashed that Nazi good
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nothing new or unusual. Rumor has it Charles struck Queen Elizabeth a dozen or more times to be sure she was dead.
 
darthaegis [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The hammer was to make sure he was dead.
1st ~ahem~ tap
Still alive but groggy.
2nd.. tap
He's out but still breathing.
3rd tap
No breathing and his skull has collapsed.. he's dead.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
But if the pope wasn't quite dead, wouldn't they be committing the sin of murder? Or can that just be prayed away as an "oops"?

/i need sleep
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The pope died?

...

Is it just me or is this latest papal passing playing passively on popular parley platforms presently?
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: The official name for the person whose ceremonial duty is to smack the pope on the head three times with a gold or silver hammer to make sure he is dead is the church "maxwell."


Max Headroom?
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's a nice hammer though.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Does he get to be buried with his fancy hats?
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
RIP Benedict Cumberbatch
 
raulzero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Pope 'Been-a-Dick'.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Do remember that the hammer is swung by Cardinals, not St. Louis Cardinals.

More of a symbolic tap than Goldschmidt swinging for the long ball, however amusing as that may be.
 
