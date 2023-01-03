 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1967, Jack Ruby didn't kill himself   (history.com)
Muso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Camper Van Beethoven ~ Jack Ruby
Youtube Fq0h2q5CL9U
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muso: [Fark user image 211x239]


A classic.  I first saw that in 1989.  It might even predate photoshop.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess.  He was injected with cancer cells amirite?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jack Ruby is the one part of the JFK assassination that I've never heard a satisfying answer to.
 
kindms
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
did he know he had terminal cancer when ordered to silence a patsy ?
 
gnosis301
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Jack Ruby is the one part of the JFK assassination that I've never heard a satisfying answer to.


Jack Ruby is the answer, not the question.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Jack Ruby is the one part of the JFK assassination that I've never heard a satisfying answer to.


ONE part?
 
jsmilky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Jack Ruby is the one part of the JFK assassination that I've never heard a satisfying answer to.



makes no sense why he would do it.  unless he was a dead man anyway
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I didn't realize Ruby got a death sentence for killing Oswald.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jsmilky: Magnanimous_J: Jack Ruby is the one part of the JFK assassination that I've never heard a satisfying answer to.


makes no sense why he would do it.  unless he was a dead man anyway


He was the kind of kook who carried a gun, he was on speed, and his body was already in the early stages of cancer, he was shocked by the assassination, and he just happened to be in position. History occurs as such.
 
gbv23
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You never hear about officer Tippet

The killing shot was from the grassy knoll, by an experienced killer.
Some say Tony Roselli, others say a French hitman, or maybe Woody Harrleon's dad
 
Loucifer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He took his love to town.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Jack Ruby is the one part of the JFK assassination that I've never heard a satisfying answer to.


great steaks, though
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jsmilky: Magnanimous_J: Jack Ruby is the one part of the JFK assassination that I've never heard a satisfying answer to.


makes no sense why he would do it.  unless he was a dead man anyway


How the fark did he even get close enough?
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gbv23: You never hear about officer Tippet

The killing shot was from the grassy knoll, by an experienced killer.
Some say Tony Roselli, others say a French hitman, or maybe Woody Harrleon's dad



Having walked around the TSBD area, the grassy knoll is not a great location for a shot. The bridge which the car drives toward & the buildings behind the car make the perfect locations for shots. The bridge also provides a getaway from all the chaos.

Friend of mine is really into this & could go on & on. Officer Tippet, why Bush stated he was not in Dallas that day etc. etc.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Amazing, 60 years after the assassination, no one blabbed.  Not one person stepped forward and had a death bed confession.  I do believe Oswald did it, but all the other shenanigans, Ruby getting so close to Oswald, no one really trying to stop him, Ruby dying, every President has delayed releasing the FBI files on it, and about 4,000 other things.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gbv23: You never hear about officer Tippet

The killing shot was from the grassy knoll, by an experienced killer.
Some say Tony Roselli, others say a French hitman, or maybe Woody Harrleon's dad


I thought it was Ted Cruz's dad. No?
 
p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That has always been my theory.  Oswald did it.  Only time in American history, if it was a conspiracy,
no one ever talked.


stuhayes2010: Amazing, 60 years after the assassination, no one blabbed.  Not one person stepped forward and had a death bed confession.  I do believe Oswald did it, but all the other shenanigans, Ruby getting so close to Oswald, no one really trying to stop him, Ruby dying, every President has delayed releasing the FBI files on it, and about 4,000 other things.
 
