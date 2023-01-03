 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1521, Martin Luther was excommunicated from the Catholic Church for the unforgivable sins of drawing up his 95 theses and for inventing the Luther Burger   (history.com) divider line
    Protestant Reformation, Martin Luther, Pope Leo X, papal bull Decet Romanum Pontificem, chief catalyst of Protestantism, Catholic Church, revolutionary work, professor of biblical interpretation  
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One of the more interesting side-effects of this kerfuffle is that Luther started a boycott on gruit and encouraged brewers to use hops instead.

Well, that, and a ridiculous amount of strife and bloodshed as Europe lost its goddamned mind.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His child, Alexis ("Lex"), would then go on to defend the planet from illegal aliens using his vast fortune and extensive kryptonite reserves.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
it was a nothing-burger.  with cheese
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Too soon, Subby!
 
6nome
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He had a dream.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
See, Luther had a good idea, but 95 was too much, I'd have just one:

Practice What you preach.

Maybe nail that to a church door, as the priest does his own "nailing"

I look forward to my eventual ex-communication.
 
6nome
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Damn, the civil rights movement has been going on a long, long time.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He treated his gf with disrespect but he was the OG bad boy, RIP Martin.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In the end it was about money. He had an argument that the knobs recognized as cutting the sink of money from their realm of influence off to Rome, which didn't come back in the form of trade. All they got back from Rome was a slaves religion promising the people the complete Montgomery Wards catalog after they died. So, tell the people they can skip the clergy, and stop paying a tax on butter they made on their own farms. Oh, and you're now free to make sausages, using up the fifth quarter and ensuring there's meat on more tables, even on a Friday.
 
Momzilla59
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A recovering Lutheran, maybe this is the year I should burn my c. 1973 copy of Luther's Small Catechism...

this is most certainly true...
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Yes we're splitting up but we're both still agreeing to hate the Jews."
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The burger consisted of a diet of worms.
 
rfenster
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Otisburg?

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
flaflaflowhigh
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lurkey: [Fark user image 580x782]


That's THESES!
 
