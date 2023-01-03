 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Remember when China imposed COVID testing and quarantines on visitors? You'll never guess what they object to now   (nbcnews.com) divider line
7
    More: Facepalm, China, Hong Kong, European Union, People's Republic of China, Chinese government, Covid-19 testing requirements, senior Hong Kong official, China lack  
•       •       •

476 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 03 Jan 2023 at 2:40 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
US airlines basically abandoned flying to China over all that.

A FEDEX pilot friend of mine made over a million dollars his last just staying in China collecting all the overrides and bonuses they were paying to keep stuff moving.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
threatened countermeasures against countries involved, which include the U.S. and several European nations.

Sounds like we need to increase searches and testing of Chinese travelers due to threats of countermeasures.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark China
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I mean ... do we really give a fark if China is peeved over this? I don't. China (the government, not its population) can go fark itself.

It denied and attempted to hide a pandemic until the pandemic escaped and infected the rest of the world and for that I really don't care what the Chinese government has to say about anything, not that I really cared before then, either.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well they should. The new requirement to test just Chinese travelers makes no sense from a scientific or healthcare perspective. The only lens through which it seems to make sense is racism.

It's not to stop or slow the spread of COVID - we've made no attempts to do that here, and it is burning through our population over and over again unchecked. We're also not imposing quarantines for new arrivals, or really doing anything else. Just... specifically testing Chinese people.

It's not to track variants - the tests aren't going to be being used for that, and variants are brewing up wherever there's unchecked spread, such as here. The newest variant of concern seems to have even emerged in the United States.

So what's it for? I think it's just to be seen doing something, and whoever is in charge of making that decision knows full well that the American public is amenable to racist shiat. As the post holiday surge arrives, if it gets bad enough and the the refrigeration trucks get called back out, we're going to see anti-Asian racism spike again.
 
trialpha
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: I mean ... do we really give a fark if China is peeved over this? I don't. China (the government, not its population) can go fark itself.


China's default state is peeved, usually over some insignificant, perceived slight. You'd think the rest of the world wouldn't care at this point.

They can dish iat out, but they sure can't take it.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mongbiohazard: Well they should. The new requirement to test just Chinese travelers makes no sense from a scientific or healthcare perspective. The only lens through which it seems to make sense is racism.

It's not to stop or slow the spread of COVID - we've made no attempts to do that here, and it is burning through our population over and over again unchecked. We're also not imposing quarantines for new arrivals, or really doing anything else. Just... specifically testing Chinese people.

It's not to track variants - the tests aren't going to be being used for that, and variants are brewing up wherever there's unchecked spread, such as here. The newest variant of concern seems to have even emerged in the United States.

So what's it for? I think it's just to be seen doing something, and whoever is in charge of making that decision knows full well that the American public is amenable to racist shiat. As the post holiday surge arrives, if it gets bad enough and the the refrigeration trucks get called back out, we're going to see anti-Asian racism spike again.


cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.