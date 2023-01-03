 Skip to content
(Daily Star) Doctors rumored to be barely keeping Putin alive, ignoring oath to do no harm
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If true, then odds are Putin lives every day in agonizing pain and crippling nausea.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His doctors have been nothing short of heroic. They have kept him alive well beyond the original mandate of three days.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they're planning on keeping him alive so he can finish the war in Ukraine, well, I have bad news for them.
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin is dying you say? Well, if its true he should hurry up.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can rebuild him, make him stronger...
daytonward.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is such badly written propaganda. Are the good writers still on Christmas vacation?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin will die on the day that TFG goes to prison. No self-oral just yet.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe, but it sounds like a dose of hope-ium to me.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Half the oligarchs dying, other half pregnant
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, he's "sick' alright.

Sick in the head.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My attitude is that Putin is in perfect health and the misinformation about him being sick is Russia trying to convince the West that we don't need to support Ukraine because Putin will be dead any day now, and the idiot tabloids are running with it because it sells.  Because the devil looks after his own, and I don't believe we could get that lucky.

Please, I beg you, prove me wrong!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aaronx: If they're planning on keeping him alive so he can finish the war in Ukraine, well, I have bad news for them.


It doesn't say "win" only "finish"
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whole lot of words without any facts behind them.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cancer rumors swirl around Putin (2014).
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: His doctors have been nothing short of heroic. They have kept him alive well beyond the original mandate of three days.


It's a Special Medical Operation

/don't say "operation"!!
 
severedtoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As much as would like this to be true, i'm just n to buying the death's door narrative.  sure they guy may have declining health and mental faculties, but his grip on the country seems pretty resolute and absolute.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have an uncle like that. He's got millions in cash and property and family are all just waiting for him to die, but he keeps going to the doctor to stay alive.

Only in that case I cheer for him to keep living because it's fun watching those miserable assholes fight each other over the future money and I'm the only one he talks to as family functions.

In the case of Putin, I hope he dies today, right now, this instant. Please... Just f*cking die so Ukraine can move on and rebuild.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's that weird kind of cancer where the autopsy looks like what they did to Rasputin.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Putin has to go into the ICU up on the 9th Floor, his doctor's going to be in serious trouble.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: My attitude is that Putin is in perfect health and the misinformation about him being sick is Russia trying to convince the West that we don't need to support Ukraine because Putin will be dead any day now, and the idiot tabloids are running with it because it sells.  Because the devil looks after his own, and I don't believe we could get that lucky.

Please, I beg you, prove me wrong!


Anyone with a brain would actually realize that we'd still need to support Ukraine.  Especially since many of the so-called successors are probably much crazier than Putin is.

Things will definitely not get better for Russia should this story be true.  And things will be much worse if Putin just suddenly drops dead.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: If true, then odds are Putin lives every day in agonizing pain and crippling nausea.


Maybe 2023 will be a good year.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you for our daily reminder that Putin is sick and will die any day now. I've enjoyed reading these over the past year and will continue to do so for the next few years. After that I'll probably get bored with them and move on to something else.
 
Zipf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doctors rumored to be barely keeping Putin alive....

Or

Doctors rumored to be keeping Putin barely alive....

Or

Doctors rumored to be keeping Putin alive, barely...
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sometimes doctors do the wrong thing for the right reasons...

imgs.search.brave.comView Full Size
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm horribly conflicted here
Do I use the 'oh no, anway', or the 'well, bye' image ... such tough decisions.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I have an uncle like that. He's got millions in cash and property and family are all just waiting for him to die, but he keeps going to the doctor to stay alive.

Only in that case I cheer for him to keep living because it's fun watching those miserable assholes fight each other over the future money and I'm the only one he talks to as family functions.

In the case of Putin, I hope he dies today, right now, this instant. Please... Just f*cking die so Ukraine can move on and rebuild.


Let us know if he pulls a farkallyall and leaves his money in a trust for his cat with you as the trustee.
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude's been "dying" like Ariel Sharon was "dying" from a stroke for 10 years.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only reason the war with Ukraine hasn't ended is that Putin hasn't gone to the front to personally lead the Russian troops.
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I have an uncle like that. He's got millions in cash and property and family are all just waiting for him to die, but he keeps going to the doctor to stay alive.

Only in that case I cheer for him to keep living because it's fun watching those miserable assholes fight each other over the future money and I'm the only one he talks to as family functions.

In the case of Putin, I hope he dies today, right now, this instant. Please... Just f*cking die so Ukraine can move on and rebuild.


You're related to Stephen Lynch?
Stephen Lynch Grand Father
Youtube IKZJM737Zl0
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems oddly apropos that the two things the world will be waiting for with anticipation in 2023 is Putin dying and TFG going to prison.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: Putin will die on the day that TFG goes to prison. No self-oral just yet.


I don't know if TFG will someday go to prison. I'm pretty darn sure that Putin will die someday.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcreadyblue: This is such badly written propaganda. Are the good writers still on Christmas vacation?


At least it's likely to be remotely true in some way since a cancer doctor was seen following him around in pictures well before the war. Like as early as 2014.

i bet they pump his literal shiat out his throat at this point after watching a family member get it at times.
 
Todorojo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His absence at a number of notable dick waving events that he's never missed before lends a fair amount of credence to this sort of speculation simply because Vlad is not one to skip any opportunity to preen about like a miniature peacock, gloat, and spread propaganda. The hockey game is especially glaring because it's his yearly "look how manly and skilled I am" symposium.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcreadyblue: This is such badly written propaganda. Are the good writers still on Christmas vacation?


Fark trusts badly written propaganda as the gospel truth when it's against things they don't like. Rags become the best source of news.
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
nick_papagiorgio [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DIAF or fall from the windows you created

/special operation
//don't worry, everything is fine
//what fire 🔥
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will believe it when they produce a corpse.

ed rooney
Youtube vGU1kvyCF4U
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unethical Russian doctors?

Say it ain't so

Russian nuclear submarine Kursk disaster "investigation"
Youtube jFBOfIiqW0o
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That poor ass cancer.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AurizenDarkstar: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: My attitude is that Putin is in perfect health and the misinformation about him being sick is Russia trying to convince the West that we don't need to support Ukraine because Putin will be dead any day now, and the idiot tabloids are running with it because it sells.  Because the devil looks after his own, and I don't believe we could get that lucky.

Please, I beg you, prove me wrong!

Anyone with a brain would actually realize that we'd still need to support Ukraine.  Especially since many of the so-called successors are probably much crazier than Putin is.

Things will definitely not get better for Russia should this story be true.  And things will be much worse if Putin just suddenly drops dead.

Basic Russian History

can just be titled.

And then it got worst.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin is fine until they mention him having a cold.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: If true, then odds are Putin lives every day in agonizing pain and crippling nausea.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if i had a nickle for every "this horrible leader is on death's door" article i'd have blown a bunch of money on weed and hookers.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: AurizenDarkstar: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: My attitude is that Putin is in perfect health and the misinformation about him being sick is Russia trying to convince the West that we don't need to support Ukraine because Putin will be dead any day now, and the idiot tabloids are running with it because it sells.  Because the devil looks after his own, and I don't believe we could get that lucky.

Please, I beg you, prove me wrong!

Anyone with a brain would actually realize that we'd still need to support Ukraine.  Especially since many of the so-called successors are probably much crazier than Putin is.

Things will definitely not get better for Russia should this story be true.  And things will be much worse if Putin just suddenly drops dead.

Basic Russian Historycan just be titled.

And then it got worst.


Based on what my wife has told me (she has a degree in Russian Area Studies), this is the right answer.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the Spiffy tag out of service today?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size

*him*
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope that he lives another few months until Russia runs completely out of vehicles.  Once they start making their troops walk to the front with no artillery support then he can die.  Hopefully that will keep Russia from doing this again in the foreseeable future.

/unless his death dissolves Russia
//may he live in horrendous pain until then
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So no free borscht yet
washingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, cancer's not so bad. We say "fark cancer" all the time, and most of the time, that's appropriate, but here's one time when we should show respect to the fearsome disease that is hopefully killing one of the worst people ever.
 
