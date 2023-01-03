 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Oingo Boingo, Buzzcocks, Generation X, and Visage. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #418. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot. and happy new year.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh, also, programming announcement at the top of the show.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way too busy with work to risk the distraction today, but Happy New Year, everybody!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all & welcome to 2023
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

& Happy New Year!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Feliz año nuevo, denizens!

Glad to be amongst you once more!
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
For no actual reason whatsoever... Happy new year everyone!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hope my interwebs holds together this evening.
Got the vodafone guy coming tomorrow to whack it with a hammer or whatever he does
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hullo all. Suitably gothy New Year wishes, my fellow farquers.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sno man: For no actual reason whatsoever... Happy new year everyone!
[Fark user image 540x1095]


but were they tiers of joy
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Survived to make it to the new year! Hello all!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sno man: For no actual reason whatsoever... Happy new year everyone!
[Fark user image 540x1095]


a cake, huh?

Thompson Twins - Lies
Youtube Wuv4f-AmKE4
 
perigee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Howdy Howdy Howdy!

(Pro tip 1: Avoid Shingles. Pro Tip 2: Avoid Shingles ON YOUR FACE!!! Not Pleasant, Did NOT Enjoy. No stars.)
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ooh, a shout out!
 
Lioness7 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hello, dear Farkers!

Happy New Year to all of you.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
First of the year! DANCE!!!!

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
and the studio thermostat is currently set to "august in arizona"...
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Uranus: sno man: For no actual reason whatsoever... Happy new year everyone!
[Fark user image 540x1095]

a cake, huh?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Wuv4f-AmKE4]


Squeeeeeee Thompson Twins in the thread!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: and the studio thermostat is currently set to "august in arizona"...


live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
nucal
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Happy New Year everyone!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: and the studio thermostat is currently set to "august in arizona"...


Thermostat?
Luxury.

I've just had to order 2 cubic metres of firewood to keep us going until our heat pump's installed
 
perigee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY!
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
YAY!! I get my Thursdays back!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Thursday slot!
Yeah!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'll have to update my calendar to reflect new schedule

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
3 days a week!
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pc_gator: socalnewwaver: and the studio thermostat is currently set to "august in arizona"...

[live.staticflickr.com image 850x566]


But it's a dry heat...

The difference between turning into a crispy husk vs. a disgusting puddle.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
and the studio monitors are currently set hotter than the thermostat
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: pc_gator: socalnewwaver: and the studio thermostat is currently set to "august in arizona"...


But it's a dry heat...


so is my oven.
 
