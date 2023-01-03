 Skip to content
(Slate)   Man reports he's been crying for 1000 days straight, and he's not even a Cleveland Browns fan   (slate.com)
    More: Sad, Tears, none of these cry-on-cue methods, Crying, fun tips, do-not-approach vibes, preceding years, bunch of other techniques, phone call  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Manopause
The struggle is real
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't read much but that dude sounds like a complete wuss
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: Didn't read much but that dude sounds like a complete wuss


Well, get in line then.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wooden_badger: [Fark user image 850x446]


Oi, ain't this that bloke, 's got the last name Bayner? Roight mate, we know what to do with a fair dinkum bayner in the outback after a night of bush telly.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good to see the toxic male element alive and well in this thread.

Keep it up, guys!

/It's an interesting article
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm confused why this is news. It's called depression and a lot of people cry every day
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
*wtfreading.jpg*
 
northernmanor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
'If you don't stop crying I'll give you something to cry about'
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

northernmanor: 'If you don't stop crying I'll give you something to cry about'


It should be "If you don't stop crying I'll tear your eyeballs out so you can't cry anymore!"

.... Perhaps that's a bit harsh
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ace in your face: I'm confused why this is news. It's called depression and a lot of people cry every day


it's sad this fellow has not sought professional help. he is obviously in need.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Roy Orbison - Crying (Monument Concert 1965)
Youtube qLC9o_unLq4
 
El_Dan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That article almost made me cry. Almost.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good luck with all that.

Yeesh
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
1000 days of sorrow.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"... I spent an entire cross-country flight sobbing because I had left my hat in the back of my rental car."

And he's still alive, I feel truly sorry for the passengers sitting next to this wreck of a person who showed the restraint to refrain from the murdering I am sure they wanted to commit

And in the article he leads by trying to blame it on watching a movie. Hopeless
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
my own father, who is alive, calls me approximately seven times a day, usually to get my opinion on a spectrum of banal topics such as what he should have for dinner or how much is too much to pay to renovate a bathroom

Seems the apple didn't fall far from the crazy tree.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: "... I spent an entire cross-country flight sobbing because I had left my hat in the back of my rental car."


At this point (third paragraph out of 100?) maybe the readers of a bad internet periodical aren't the people who need to hear this.  This is licensed professional therapist / PhD board certified clinical psych territory.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The official term for 1000 days of crying is having a Boehner.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user image

im not sure getting hammered and sticking a cucumber up your ass on a flight will help, but everyone has their process i guess
 
gonk
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Us Browns fans have been crying a lot longer than that.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This guy needs to stop reading the news, with all the bad shiat happening in the world. The news out of Ukraine is very upsetting, Crimea river and all.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: wooden_badger: [Fark user image 850x446]

Oi, ain't this that bloke, 's got the last name Bayner? Roight mate, we know what to do with a fair dinkum bayner in the outback after a night of bush telly.


Well, that clears it all up...
 
Bruscar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

northernmanor: 'If you don't stop crying I'll give you something to cry about'


Dad, log off.
 
Hermione_Granger
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So take a good look at my face
You'll see my smile looks out of place
If you look closer it's easy to trace
The tracks of my tears
The Tracks of My Tears - Smokey Robinson & The Miracles
Youtube rNS6D4hSQdA
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: The Exit Stencilist: "... I spent an entire cross-country flight sobbing because I had left my hat in the back of my rental car."
At this point (third paragraph out of 100?) maybe the readers of a bad internet periodical aren't the people who need to hear this.  This is licensed professional therapist / PhD board certified clinical psych territory.


Yeah, I've done that.  Can't stop crying for hours. Wake up in the morning and start over.  You're getting pretty thin when that happens.

I cried for three years before I got on antidepressants.  Just got off them again.  I started crying.  Not uncontrollably. Not yet anyway.
You can't cry on antidepressants.  Not like a flood.
 
BlackCloudofDespair
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Narrator: He was,in fact, a Cleveland Browns fan.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Seems like it's been going on a lot longer than that
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
