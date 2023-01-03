 Skip to content
(WRAL)   "911, what's your emergency?" "Um, hi, we're um, burglarizing this residence and we need some help moving things out of the house." "No problem, we'll send someone out right now." "Thanks"   (wral.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stories like this is why no other state will ever get its own tag.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
While talking to deputies, the female suspect told them that she had called 911 for the purpose of having law enforcement help them move their belongings from the house they were burglarizing. They also wanted to get a ride to the airport so they could spend the weekend in New York, the sheriff's office said.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Glad the were caught. I have to say it was a bold move. Stupid, but bold.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

edmo: Stories like this is why no other state will ever get its own tag.


Texas is catching up tho...
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
With stories like this you always have to wonder what the cops are leaving out.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
the worst part of that stories is that even though they were that stupid it took that long for the cops to catch them doing something, and only because they were called
 
northernmanor
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Calling 911 to get help in executing a crime? Our education system is an utter failure. Absolutely.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Polk Pokey is much better than New York anyway."

I beg to differ. I'd take any place in New York over any place in Polk County any day.
 
stuffy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Which on was wearing the MAGA hat?
 
danvon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I find it hard to believe that anyone this abjectly stupid had the intellectual wherewithal to operate a phone, or remember the the 3 digit phone number to call for emergencies.

I used to do prosecution, defense work, and appointed criminal appellate work for the indigent, and I never saw anyone do anything this dumb. Ever.

This includes the one Sovereign Citizen I was assigned.  They believe some really stupid crap, but at no time would they ever call the cops to help them move furniture, and ask them for a ride to the airport.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sure we'll help y'all move. Move to the gray bar hotel. Rooty toot toots y'all gettin new suits.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

stuffy: Which on was wearing the MAGA hat?


The cops.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

danvon: They believe some really stupid crap, but at no time would they ever call the cops to help them move furniture, and ask them for a ride to the airport.


To protect and to serve.

It's written on most police cars. What's the point of paying taxes if I can't boss around the local constabulary.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

northernmanor: Calling 911 to get help in executing a crime? Our education system is an utter failure. Absolutely.


You can take a horse to water... but it might do a bunch of meth and call the cops to help burglarize a property and expect a ride to New York.

K-12 education in America is bad, but I think this is more of a drug thing.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Deputies DID help them with their belongings, and DID give them a ride, but it wasn't to the airport ... it was to the Polk Pokey," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "And they are welcome to stay there all weekend long. The Polk Pokey is much better than New York anyway."

Not sure which is worse, the Associated Press copy-pasting a Facebook post and calling it news,
or the deference to police being so unlimited that they'll repost their awful jokes.

I'm finding the whole story a lot harder to believe now.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

danvon: I find it hard to believe that anyone this abjectly stupid had the intellectual wherewithal to operate a phone, or remember the the 3 digit phone number to call for emergencies.

I used to do prosecution, defense work, and appointed criminal appellate work for the indigent, and I never saw anyone do anything this dumb. Ever.

This includes the one Sovereign Citizen I was assigned.  They believe some really stupid crap, but at no time would they ever call the cops to help them move furniture, and ask them for a ride to the airport.


Yes, methers can be that stupid. When I was a Cops reporter in Port Charlotte 20 years ago, there was a case where a guy with a meth lab in his house beat his girlfriend, who then called 911. When they met the woman outside, she mentioned the meth lab inside. It took the cops a couple of hours to get a warrant to come inside the house, so the mether did what methers do ... stayed inside and continued to cook meths. When the cops arrived at the door hours later, the first thing Methy McMether asked was: "So, did you get the warrant?"

Hell, if the cops told me it'd be a few hours before they'd be back to search my house, believe me I'd be taking a road trip to visit my Cousin Pedro in Mexico as quickly as possible.
 
jimjays
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

danvon: I find it hard to believe that anyone this abjectly stupid had the intellectual wherewithal to operate a phone, or remember the the 3 digit phone number to call for emergencies.

I used to do prosecution, defense work, and appointed criminal appellate work for the indigent, and I never saw anyone do anything this dumb. Ever.

This includes the one Sovereign Citizen I was assigned.  They believe some really stupid crap, but at no time would they ever call the cops to help them move furniture, and ask them for a ride to the airport.


They're out there. I expressed concern about how a drunk was getting home from the bar: He confidently told me the police would be driving him. "SERVE and protect." After some conversation and permission from the owner for this dolt to make his call from the bar, a wager was agreed on, and the call was made: The dispatcher's response was immediate that I got the sense they get the call a lot: "Sure, we can send a car for your ride. But we only drop off passengers at the one place..."
 
Vern [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, at least they were trying to sell encyclopedias to anyone.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: The Polk Pokey is much better than New York anyway."

I beg to differ. I'd take any place in New York over any place in Polk County any day.


Depends on whether it's jail or prison.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If they pitched this story for a RENO 911! episode it would be rejected for being to stupid even for them.
 
danvon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jimjays: danvon: I find it hard to believe that anyone this abjectly stupid had the intellectual wherewithal to operate a phone, or remember the the 3 digit phone number to call for emergencies.

I used to do prosecution, defense work, and appointed criminal appellate work for the indigent, and I never saw anyone do anything this dumb. Ever.

This includes the one Sovereign Citizen I was assigned.  They believe some really stupid crap, but at no time would they ever call the cops to help them move furniture, and ask them for a ride to the airport.

They're out there. I expressed concern about how a drunk was getting home from the bar: He confidently told me the police would be driving him. "SERVE and protect." After some conversation and permission from the owner for this dolt to make his call from the bar, a wager was agreed on, and the call was made: The dispatcher's response was immediate that I got the sense they get the call a lot: "Sure, we can send a car for your ride. But we only drop off passengers at the one place..."


I don't remember which movie it was, but it had a great line in it. Something to the effect of, "If you have a problem and you call the police, you now have 2 problems."
 
macadamnut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Two people in Florida were arrested after one of them made a 911 call to get help with moving their belongings from a home they were burglarizing, authorities said.

Pronouns are a curse upon this country.
 
zez
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This story doesn't make any sense, the dispatcher said the police were sent out because nobody spoke on the call and then the police thought the house was empty but recognized the man from a previous crime.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stuffy: Which on was wearing the MAGA hat?


Trick question, they all were
 
nytmare
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: the worst part of that stories is that even though they were that stupid it took that long for the cops to catch them doing something, and only because they were called


How would they know about it unless someone reports it?

Sounds like one of them butt-dialed 911 and made up some (really awful) excuse afterwards.-
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: edmo: Stories like this is why no other state will ever get its own tag.

Texas California is catching up tho...


FTFY
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We have to do something to stop cousins from farking each other.

The humor value of the resultant inbred stupdityness is not worth it.
 
