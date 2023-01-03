 Skip to content
(BBC)   Switzerland has a snow shortage. Anyone seen any recently?   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
    More: Awkward, Skiing, Snow, ski resorts, shrinking of the Alpine glaciers, Global warming, help of an army of snow cannon, slight drop, Ski  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those pictures are scary.
I don't want to live on Arrakis
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can spare quite a bit from my front yard. As of two weeks ago I was already at end of snow season piles on either side of my driveway. That means about as tall as I am and nowhere to put anything new.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they have chocolate and fondue to fall back on.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arizona yesterday morning:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/not actually unusual
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: I can spare quite a bit from my front yard. As of two weeks ago I was already at end of snow season piles on either side of my driveway. That means about as tall as I am and nowhere to put anything new.



I've been there. When the snow gets higher than your head it is VERY demoralizing trying to clean it up.

One year I had to hire a guy with a small bucket loader to move the snow the town plow had piled around my mail box and the snow I shoveled at the other end of the driveway. Because there was MORE snow coming.

Stay hydrated and take breaks.
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is already January, and all we have seen here in Southern NH is a dusting a couple of times that instantly melted. Not that I am complaining at all.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buffalo: "We have some extra snow we aren't using."
 
did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try Buffalo, NY
 
rat_creature
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Central VT here - we had a good and proper snow just in time for Solstice, but by now snow only remains in isolated piles and sheltered/north-facing spots. We're experiencing daily freeze-thaw temps like it's late March, and the forecast indicates no change to that pattern in the near term.

/ I have a very bad feeling about this.
 
fsufan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: At least they have chocolate and fondue to fall back on.


And Racklett. This needs to become an American staple.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aremmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The snow went on holiday to Hawai'i. Have they called to see if it's OK?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Buffalo: "We have some extra snow we aren't using."


It has been pretty warm for a week.  Is there still a lot of snow around the Buffalo area?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a bit of snow here.  But I'm at a ski resort, and it's all man made.

They're hoping it might get cold enough on Friday to make some more
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: Mrtraveler01: Buffalo: "We have some extra snow we aren't using."

It has been pretty warm for a week.  Is there still a lot of snow around the Buffalo area?


Actually you're right. Looking at the webcams, all that's left are those dirty crappy piles of snow.

https://buffalowebcam.com/live-webcams/buffalo-ny-elmwood-ave-north-from-mr-pizza
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh no I guess I'll have to call off my ski trip to the most expensive country in the world. The ski season in the east is shiat so far. To warm to make snow most days lately. Most mountains are about a 12" base on the groomed runs, and half the runs closed. Out west looks good so far. Probably going to have to make a trip.
 
Explodo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We got spring snow already in Denver.  Actual spring might be bad, or not.
 
Bondith
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's melting already here in Sudberia.
 
wage0048
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Here in Minneapolis, we're expecting up to about 13" by tomorrow afternoon.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Not since February  of last year
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Really? My friends in zurich and especially those ballers in schaffhausen seem to have no shortage of it, know what I mean? <wipes nose, snorts, turns up Phil Collins to 11>
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Was watching "Where Eagles Dare" this past weekend. Was shot in 1969 in the alps.

It's striking how much more snow there was, even then.

We're proper farked.
 
Fano
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A place that white should have 12 inches. Perhaps someone should inform them
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Don, Jr doesn't share.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Those pictures are scary.
I don't want to live on Arrakis


Na... won't have to worry about that though shipping for online shopping might change.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
neaorin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We're in Schladming, Austria and it's more of the same. It's raining right now at about 2800 ft. Our host says they get one of those wet winters every 15 years or so and when that happens, they get a ton of snow in March and April.

Doesn't help much with tourism because school's already in full swing and people are planning their summer holidays.
 
