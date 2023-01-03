 Skip to content
(Lehigh Valley Live)   Burned man rescued after hanging from power tower. He claims he was spotting for deer. Police claim he was stealing copper wire. Subby wonders if he was upset about drag shows   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Should have just left him there as a warning to others.
 
aremmes
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Knuth's up-arrows are more convenient than power towers, anyway.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Stealing copper from a live wire? Brilliant!
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WhackingDay: Stealing copper from a live wire? Brilliant!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
