(Daily Mail)   Man "accidentally" leaves his wife behind after rest stop. That's his story and he's sticking to it   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's the Mail.
100 "miles"?

He would drive 100 miles just to be the man that left his wife. 🎶

Why does a UK band sing in miles?

So many questions
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Back in the 80's, we accidentally left my little brother behind at a rest stop, and since it was dark and everyone was quiet anyway, we didn't notice for about half an hour... then we had to look for a place to turn around.
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Why does a UK band sing in miles?


If I'm not mistaken the UK uses miles instead of kilometers.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They were prolly going to see his mother-in-law who he dislikes.
 
Salmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Lady, if you don't know your husband's phone number there are other things at play.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I was going to make a Kiefer Sutherland joke, however when trying to find an image I learned there are about 3000 films named vanished/vanishing and the like.
 
GetaLife
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Skyfrog: vudukungfu: Why does a UK band sing in miles?

If I'm not mistaken the UK uses miles instead of kilometers.


Yeah, loads of mixing imperial and metric here.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
left behind CSB

Road  trip with family.  it is a thing we did in the 80s.  I had a favorite Teddy bear, tiny thing.  not more then 5 inches tall.  We had a picnic lunch at a rest stop along the road. about 1 mile down the road after leaving I realised we left it at the stop.  My dad refused to turn around.

I was sad.  i don't think i was more then 7.  for someone that small it was traumatizing, just the callousness and cruelty of my dad. and i never bothered collecting "Things" for fear of having that sadness again by my dad taking things away from me.  Since that was one of his go to punishments when i acted up. Lots of negative re-enforcement.  So yea, my only mistake was being forgetful and i paid the maximum price as punishment
 
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
As soon as she sees him she's going to Bangkok with a vengeance
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah, that never works.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He wondered what he had done wrong when the ride home was so quiet.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Yeah, that never works.


Who among us havn't been sorely tempted?
 
