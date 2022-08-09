 Skip to content
Day 314 of WW3: Orcs demand punishment for Russian commanders over deadly (63 or 400 DOWYA) December 31 attacks in Makiivka. Zelenskyy warns Moscow planning a campaign of drone attacks to "exhaust" Ukraine. It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion
    Russia-Ukraine live, Russian anger, Russia-Ukraine war News, deadly attack, rare show of criticism, Russian nationalists  
•       •       •

Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Today's 750 troop casualties is the new normal. I guess that the Ukraine General Staff is still "clarifying" the actual casualties at Makiivka. Perhaps we will see them tomorrow. If the number is 400, if added to the normal background losses that would put day losses tomorrow at over 1000.

But even without that, today's 7-day rolling average broke 700.

fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I just...
I mean I may be drinking and smoking to death but...
wait, WUT?
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fasahd: I just...
I mean I may be drinking and smoking to death but...
wait, WUT?
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But haven't you heard? Russia is expanding. Of course we've only got two data points for that.

This guy...

And this stuff...

I'm all for second one happening to the first one, repeatedly until they leave Ukraine.

MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been in the 700 range every day for weeks.

How long until the good Russian people (there are many) get tired of sacrificing their sons for a mobster's dreams of power?
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
                                     
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Today's 750 troop casualties is the new normal. I guess that the Ukraine General Staff is still "clarifying" the actual casualties at Makiivka. Perhaps we will see them tomorrow. If the number is 400, if added to the normal background losses that would put day losses tomorrow at over 1000.

But even without that, today's 7-day rolling average broke 700.

Russia has lost more tanks than Ukraine started out with, as many planes as France has, as many combat helicopters as China has, and as many active duty  personnel as Argentina has, total... how much more blood & treasure will they expend on this foolhardy quest?
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: [Fark user image image 425x85]

It's been in the 700 range every day for weeks.

How long until the good Russian people (there are many) get tired of sacrificing their sons for a mobster's dreams of power?


Sting was wrong. The Russians don't love their children.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CheatCommando: MrBallou: [Fark user image image 425x85]

It's been in the 700 range every day for weeks.

How long until the good Russian people (there are many) get tired of sacrificing their sons for a mobster's dreams of power?

Sting was wrong. The Russians don't love their children.


It's a nationalist sheep and simple fool that dehumanizes his enemy.

I know a lot of expat Russians personally. They're a hard but warm people, and I've seen a few cry. They love their kids just like we do.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MrBallou: It's a nationalist sheep and simple fool that dehumanizes his enemy.


Just like Pooty brains did invading Ukraine claiming to eliminate 'Nazis" Let's not forget who started this.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MrBallou: CheatCommando: MrBallou: [Fark user image image 425x85]

It's been in the 700 range every day for weeks.

How long until the good Russian people (there are many) get tired of sacrificing their sons for a mobster's dreams of power?

Sting was wrong. The Russians don't love their children.

It's a nationalist sheep and simple fool that dehumanizes his enemy.

I know a lot of expat Russians personally. They're a hard but warm people, and I've seen a few cry. They love their kids just like we do.


Your anecdotes do not contradict the huge amount of historical data to the contrary. No one is saying *no* Russians love their kids, just the overwhelming majority based on Russian actions going back centuries.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fasahd: I just...
I mean I may be drinking and smoking to death but...
wait, WUT?
To be fair, that's always been their ethos
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for December 24 to December 30 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
One wonders how long the regular Orcs will put up with this.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Christmas gifts for Ukrainian kids: https://twitter.com/TGearhardt/status/1597744509822959616 (do it now before Twitter collapses)

Hospitalliers, training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MrBallou: [Fark user image image 425x85]

It's been in the 700 range every day for weeks.

How long until the good Russian people (there are many) get tired of sacrificing their sons for a mobster's dreams of power?


No idea. It'll be interesting to see how the KI's reporting lines up with reality. You know, a couple years down the road.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
mederu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Why Ruzzia Lost 600 Soldiers after a Single Himars Attack?
Youtube zoJvh6f1sx4

Yesterday's daily Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
02 Jan: Clever. Ukrainians GET 2 BREAKTHROUGHS WITH 1 ATTACK | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube lubD4jIIYnk

Yesterday's Reporting from Ukraine
 
Oneiros
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer atch ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (tell people it's for orthodox christmas if it arrives late... although Ukraine changed to Dec 25):

Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FYI: TIL: DOWYA. NTTAWWT. KTHX BAI
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: One wonders how long the regular Orcs will put up with this.


I truly wonder the extent of misinformation.  I don't think the average Russian understands how badly the "special military operation" is going.   Even if they don't believe their own government, they've been conditioned to not believe the West either.
 
MontanaDave
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MrBallou: CheatCommando: MrBallou: [Fark user image image 425x85]

It's been in the 700 range every day for weeks.

How long until the good Russian people (there are many) get tired of sacrificing their sons for a mobster's dreams of power?

Sting was wrong. The Russians don't love their children.

It's a nationalist sheep and simple fool that dehumanizes his enemy.

I know a lot of expat Russians personally. They're a hard but warm people, and I've seen a few cry. They love their kids just like we do.


Russians love their children. Russia, OTOH, doesn't hold them in such esteem.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Illia Ponomarenko on being a war correspondent:

Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MrBallou: CheatCommando: MrBallou: [Fark user image image 425x85]

It's been in the 700 range every day for weeks.

How long until the good Russian people (there are many) get tired of sacrificing their sons for a mobster's dreams of power?

Sting was wrong. The Russians don't love their children.

It's a nationalist sheep and simple fool that dehumanizes his enemy.

I know a lot of expat Russians personally. They're a hard but warm people, and I've seen a few cry. They love their kids just like we do.


Pretty sure those were paid crisis actors
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: MrBallou: CheatCommando: MrBallou: [Fark user image image 425x85]

It's been in the 700 range every day for weeks.

How long until the good Russian people (there are many) get tired of sacrificing their sons for a mobster's dreams of power?

Sting was wrong. The Russians don't love their children.

It's a nationalist sheep and simple fool that dehumanizes his enemy.

I know a lot of expat Russians personally. They're a hard but warm people, and I've seen a few cry. They love their kids just like we do.

Your anecdotes do not contradict the huge amount of historical data to the contrary. No one is saying *no* Russians love their kids, just the overwhelming majority based on Russian actions going back centuries.


Replace the word "Russian" with "human" in that, and you're not wrong. Your comment is just not useful in any way except to prove my point.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
SUNSHINE:

KRSESQ
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: FYI: TIL: DOWYA. NTTAWWT. KTHX BAI


All these acronyms are getting hard to keep up with.
 
Muta
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: MrBallou: CheatCommando: MrBallou: [Fark user image image 425x85]

It's been in the 700 range every day for weeks.

How long until the good Russian people (there are many) get tired of sacrificing their sons for a mobster's dreams of power?

Sting was wrong. The Russians don't love their children.

It's a nationalist sheep and simple fool that dehumanizes his enemy.

I know a lot of expat Russians personally. They're a hard but warm people, and I've seen a few cry. They love their kids just like we do.

Your anecdotes do not contradict the huge amount of historical data to the contrary. No one is saying *no* Russians love their kids, just the overwhelming majority based on Russian actions going back centuries.


It is human nature to love your own children.  Russians are no different.  They don't give a rat's rosey rump about someone else's child.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* While much hay has been made in Western media regarding the recent 'life is highly overrated' quote from Russian media personality Vladimir Solovyov, this simply represents yet one more way in which the rich cultural heritage of our proud nation is misunderstood by the bourgeois forces who work to restrain us. Yes, it is true that in times of hardship many Russians will patriotically give their lives for their leader's grandiose delusions, and many more will heroically march into a burning meat grinder based on nothing more than the fact that Russian generals are too drunk and incompetent to issue any other orders. It is also true that Russians will gladly send their children to certain death in exchange for the promise of a new Lada, but what is overlooked is that life in Russia is a grueling, bleak hardship caused by our psychopathic overlords in order to facilitate their theft of everything not nailed down. In such a state, would not you in the West be on the best of terms with the friendly Grim Reaper himself? I thought so.

* In further existential crisis news, the stable time loop which had been centered on this broadcast studio due our coverage of Schrödinger's Disco Ball and Dmitry Rogozin's severed penis has been closed, and no further threats to the nature of reality can be expected from this quarter. In a freak space-time accident, Svetlana the Imaginary Weather Girl was brought face to face with her Mirror Universe twin, and the two mutually annihilated with enough explosive force to bring the time loop to a close. She will live on in our imaginations, which honestly is where she came from in the first place. The plague of crawling severed penises has been cleaned up by vermin control, and the quantum Disco Ball was last seen rocketing into space from the explosion at a velocity recorded by Roscosmos as being even greater than that of a T-72 turret on liftoff. We do not know where the Disco Ball is now, but at least we know how fast it was going.

* In other news, the initial reports from St. Petersburg Eldritch University regarding Tasty Period's new BlyaatBurger made with 'See Food™' meat ostensibly from 'Moscow Sewer Lobster' have been contradicted by a study from the Occult University of Volgograd, who claim that the palpitating flesh registers a higher reading on PKE meters than even observed during the undersea, unexplained mass sponge migration recorded by Dr. Ray Stantz. While they do not yet offer any conclusions, they suggest caution when approaching a BlaatBurger and recommend avoiding the 'Bolshevik Sauce' altogether. We will have more on this story as it develops.
 
Yamaneko2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MrBallou: CheatCommando: MrBallou: [Fark user image image 425x85]

It's been in the 700 range every day for weeks.

How long until the good Russian people (there are many) get tired of sacrificing their sons for a mobster's dreams of power?

Sting was wrong. The Russians don't love their children.

It's a nationalist sheep and simple fool that dehumanizes his enemy.

I know a lot of expat Russians personally. They're a hard but warm people, and I've seen a few cry. They love their kids just like we do.


The expats love their children -- that's why they are expats at the moment.

Sorry, but people who sit back and let their rulers send their children into the meatgrinder in a foreign country, even at the risk of their own lives, demonstrate that they do not love their children very much.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: FYI: TIL: DOWYA. NTTAWWT. KTHX BAI


(decoded)

BE SURE TO DRINK YOU OVALTINE
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MrBallou: CheatCommando: MrBallou: CheatCommando: MrBallou: [Fark user image image 425x85]

It's been in the 700 range every day for weeks.

How long until the good Russian people (there are many) get tired of sacrificing their sons for a mobster's dreams of power?

Sting was wrong. The Russians don't love their children.

It's a nationalist sheep and simple fool that dehumanizes his enemy.

I know a lot of expat Russians personally. They're a hard but warm people, and I've seen a few cry. They love their kids just like we do.

Your anecdotes do not contradict the huge amount of historical data to the contrary. No one is saying *no* Russians love their kids, just the overwhelming majority based on Russian actions going back centuries.

Replace the word "Russian" with "human" in that, and you're not wrong. Your comment is just not useful in any way except to prove my point.


You keep hoping that the Russians will "come around" and act like they are civilized. I'll be over here laughing my ass off at your naiveté. And unlike you, I won't end up regretting it if I end up being wrong, tankie. I'll welcome it. If you, on the other hand, are wrong, all of those dead Ukrainian kids' blood is on your hands as you pled for understanding and negotiations based on the fact that you think a couple of Russians you are personally acquainted with are decent people. They may be. The Russians as a whole are not and cannot be treated as such.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
But what about Russian expats with nuclear weapons in rural NJ? Do they love their children?
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"We are very lucky they are so farking stupid."  You'd think the Russians would have figured out to not gather troops in large groups within HIMARS range by now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albus Grundledore
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: FYI: TIL: DOWYA. NTTAWWT. KTHX BAI


Not to namedrop, but I once had drinks with the Dowya Duchess of Quirm...

/ Brenda's a lovely lady.
// Albeit a bit to preoccupied by swamp dragons.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A new Russian/Canadian/Finance Dyude video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y9ZY8eo6QSI

Happy New Year!
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I heard that unloved Russian children are going to be flying stolen A-10s in Ukraine for Russia.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fasahd: I just...
I mean I may be drinking and smoking to death but...
wait, WUT?
[Fark user image 635x374]


Maybe she should demonstrate how overrated it is by self-asphyxiating on live TV.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good news, Russian soldier!  We're not going to issue you jack shiat, but you can buy your rifle for cigarettes:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Good news, Russian soldier!  We're not going to issue you jack shiat, but you can buy your rifle for cigarettes:

[Link][Fark user image image 600x480]


Just wait until they see what gas stations in the US sell
 
Albus Grundledore
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Good news, Russian soldier!  We're not going to issue you jack shiat, but you can buy your rifle for cigarettes:

[Link][Fark user image image 600x480]


Welcome to PlayerUkraine's Battlegrounds, mobik...
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Foot Update 2023, 1.0

Today was a big decision day. Best case: declared healed, ready for reha/Pt, handed a cigar and told to not come back. Worst case: ong you're still borked, let's cut you again.

What happened was mid case: infection seems abated, but still leaking a bit of Yellow serum and bandages indicate I'm still not airtight. As it's been 4 weeks post op.....mmmmmmeh. Might be booked, might just need a  it more time.

All stitches removed, staples left in, told to come back in 1 week. Then they'll take all staples out too amd make a decision.

By then I will have also had 15 hyperbaric o2 sessions as well.

I am unsure how I should respond if next week they say I need yet another debride/ antibiotics session. Been doing those for months now and they don't seem to get it over the line, and im not sure i can take another one mentally. Hoping for the best for next week.

Thanks for listening
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: Father_Jack: FYI: TIL: DOWYA. NTTAWWT. KTHX BAI

All these acronyms are getting hard to keep up with.


I google at least 1 or 2 military acronyms daily.. some of which I know I should already remember!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Good news, Russian soldier!  We're not going to issue you jack shiat, but you can buy your rifle for cigarettes:


I haven't smoked for decades, but when I did, a carton was $20. (Yes, I meant "decades", have no idea what they are now.)

Anyway. I'm thinking of the kind of rifle you could get for $40 back then and....it's not what you'd want to carry....anywhere. Except maybe to a scrapper.
 
