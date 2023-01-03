 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   You know a story about UFOs visiting a village is really reaching when a good chunk of it is about a hen racing competition. Or maybe the two are linked *puts on tinfoil hat* (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
7
    More: Strange, Space Shuttle Columbia, NASA, Unidentified flying object, Space Shuttle, Manchester, Flying saucer, charming village, World Hen Racing Championship event  
•       •       •

202 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2023 at 11:05 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mufhugger
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why did the chicken cross 12 parsecs?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Husker Du - Books about UFOs
Youtube NLKYngRjbQc
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Makes sense. Aliens taste like chicken.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.