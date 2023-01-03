 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRON 4)   Free dock   (kron4.com) divider line
9
    More: Scary, San Francisco Bay Area, Tropical cyclone, Hayward, California, East Bay park, California State University, East Bay, Chabot College, powerful storm, dramatic video  
•       •       •

854 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2023 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Erma Gerdd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll buff right out. Good as new.
 
MBooda
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hayward!  Jablowme?
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So, no more drought?
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Someone is now a friend without pier
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And free the other six!
 
Salmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Docks are expensive, this is a good score.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sneezy, Bashful, Snap, and Crackle half price.
 
MadMonk
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Now that's what I call a docking ship!
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.