Market Basket parking: Serious business
10
10 Comments     (+0 »)
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You joke but I shopped at a market Basket right over the NH/Mass border and I'm shocked no one got stabbed or run over.  Place was a nuthouse. Luckily we had three MBs (don't ask why) and I'd go to the smaller one eventually
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whole Foods Parking Lot - Music Video [HD]
Theeng
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Jesus, stabbing over a parking spot, calm the hell down.  Then again I did witness a fist fight between two Sailors over on-base parking.

/honestly surprised we didn't have more brawls, parking was the farking worst.
 
Floki
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You haven't lived until you've survived the parking lot demolition derby and roller derby grocery shopping that is the Market Basket experience on Somerville Ave. on a Saturday morning. The battle for the last piece of salted cod is the thrill of a lifetime.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Man stabbed outside Chelsea Market Basket over parking spot dispute"

Yes, and? This is just how we say "hello."
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I had the same issue at Sam's Club a month or so ago.  Nothing got hit, but I swear these people were crazy - maybe I am too.  Words were exchanged but no blows were struck although it really seemed to me that they wanted a fight.

Holiday shopping always brings out the best in people, doesn't it?  I'm including myself.  I could have possibly handled it better.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I guarantee you that Table Talk pies were involved.
 
Salmon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Aar1012: You joke but I shopped at a market Basket right over the NH/Mass border and I'm shocked no one got stabbed or run over.  Place was a nuthouse. Luckily we had three MBs (don't ask why) and I'd go to the smaller one eventually


I had to look it up, is it like a fancy whole foods or the like?
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Salmon: Aar1012: You joke but I shopped at a market Basket right over the NH/Mass border and I'm shocked no one got stabbed or run over.  Place was a nuthouse. Luckily we had three MBs (don't ask why) and I'd go to the smaller one eventually

I had to look it up, is it like a fancy whole foods or the like?


It's just a grocery store chain in the area - picture an early 1990s grocery store. They pride themselves on keeping costs low and are family owned. Heck, one year they gave an automatic 5% off purchases for a whole year - no questions asked.
 
