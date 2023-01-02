 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Road & Track)   Ken Block killed in snowmobile crash. No snark for this one. RIP to a modern racing legend   (roadandtrack.com) divider line
8
    More: Sad, Audi, Utah, Hoonigan co-founder Ken Block, world of rally, co-founder of DC shoes, DC Shoes, Rallying, Wasatch County Sheriff's Office  
•       •       •

268 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 03 Jan 2023 at 3:30 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I expected a different kind of drift would've been involved.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn this one hurts. Been watching Ken Block since the D.C. shoes days. Farking 2023 starting off with the shiattiest take.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wow.  Peace out to his wife and three kids.

/write a will
 
darkone
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
RIP Ken

I have always been careful on snowmobiles because they seem to handle ponderously and appear to have all of the risks of skiing plus a 600 pound chainsaw that wants to cut and crush.
 
djfitz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TWX: I expected a different kind of drift would've been involved.


Indeed. Statistically speaking, those drift videos now appear to be safer than a riding a snowmobile.
 
woodjf [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Rip. Damn
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Damn. That sucks. He was a good dude.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He made what game series that no gamers ever heard of?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.