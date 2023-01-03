 Skip to content
(WLFI Lafayette)   A community came together when a family's dog escaped from her yard during very cold weather. Family, friends & total strangers searched for Misty for 5 days, ending with her being found safe miles from home just in time for Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (wlfi.com)
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Happy Tuesday!  All is good here.  My sainted neighbor let me dry clothes at her house while she was at appointments this morning.  She and I are both from Nebraska.  Her stepmother (dearly departed) was from the same VERY small town where I was born.   And when I say small town, the current census shows 1,257 residents.

I got to say hello to her kitty, Lily, when I picked up my dry jeans.

Tootsie is being a pain....he didn't eat breakfast but he seems to think he needs more milkbones!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Mom trimmed my ear hair!!!!  She said I look like The Little Dutch Boy.  I don't know what that means but I am sure means I am cute!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

It's so wonderful to have such neighbors. ;)
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

It certainly is!  One of my dog walking friends let me dry my other load of clothes at her house on Saturday...and I got to snuggle her dog, Zoey...who really milked it with her sweet puppy dog eyes.  Zoey had major surgery a couple of months ago.  She loved stuffed animals...she ATE the stuffing....ATE THE STUFFING.  They could not get it all out by forced regurgitation...so surgery.  They also saw cords coming near her pancreas.  Zoey is fine now but there are NO STUFFIES IN THEIR HOUSE.  Zoey is all healed and sweet as can be.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

I remember you telling us about Zoey and her stuffie eating habit and I'm happy to hear she's doing well post-surgery.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Just got an email from DIL letting me know they'll be over sometime later this week to deliver a belated Christmas gift.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Help please. With everything going on... we have fleas. I've given the dogs and cats Capstar, I've given the dogs Trifexis pills-haven't gotten monthly flea protection for the cats yet. I need to attack the yard, and the furniture-thank goodness we don't have carpet. Can anyone recommend something that isn't toxic to dogs and cats, please? It's been years since we've had fleas, and I remember the vet warning me about pyrethin? being extremely toxic to cats. I think the fleas were imported from daughter's dog- didn't notice them til after the dog visited, and I just learned the fleas are bad in her yard. 😞

Thank you very much!!!

Dog tax:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Junie as snug as a bug in a rug. He shivers, so he has a sweater.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
Had them in my yard for a while..  got some yard bug killer in the spray bottle that attaches to the garden hose.  Did the yard three times, and the yard next door, as that was where they were coming from.. rental property, and the owner chipped in... he had to evict the tenants and their dogs, fumigate the house and clean up a huge amount of dog crap... he finally sold the place, and the new owner is Emily, maybe late 20s, with a french bulldog named Jackson... awesome neighbor..  Jackson is my buddy...   I think Bayer made the yard spray...  that, or Ortho...
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
P.S. for readers from Caturday, I just posted a question about Remarkably Bright Creatures on my FB.

Junie, the librarian
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well, he LOOKS like a librarian... 🙂
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Thanks!!!

Crap, went to look up and lost my post.  I checked out Ortho (the others say the same thing) for pets and people "Do not allow people and pets to re-enter treated area until dry."

My yard is perpetually wet-there are marshy areas that stay wet a week or more after it rains. ☹

Oh, and while I'm here, I think it was somewhere on Fark that someone mentioned a plant that would attract dogs to poop near/on. Was that real/does it work? Mint plant???
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

You mentioned an Ortho product. My dad uses Ortho Home Defense, but he has ferals. I've used it outside, and although Dulce is an indoor-only cat, I still don't want to poison any animals that may walk around the base of the condo.

https://www.ortho.com/en-us/products/bugs/ortho-home-defense-insect-killer-indoor-perimeter2-comfort-wand

Anyway, if part of your yard is wet, don't spray it. I understand the flea anxiety, but you've already treated your pets, so if you spray half your house one day and the other half another day, you should be on your way to some relief. (The stuff doesn't take that long to dry, but I don't know how long it'll take if you do a whole room, including furniture.) It will take a little time for the adults and larvae to die. Then, the eggs need to hatch and those larvae need to die. Then, no more fleas for a while.

/ This advice is given with no guarantees whatsoever, so take it with the appropriately sized grain of salt
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x618]


This is Annie!
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

You mentioned an Ortho product. My dad uses Ortho Home Defense, but he has ferals. I've used it outside, and although Dulce is an indoor-only cat, I still don't want to poison any animals that may walk around the base of the condo.

https://www.ortho.com/en-us/products/bugs/ortho-home-defense-insect-killer-indoor-perimeter2-comfort-wand

Anyway, if part of your yard is wet, don't spray it. I understand the flea anxiety, but you've already treated your pets, so if you spray half your house one day and the other half another day, you should be on your way to some relief. (The stuff doesn't take that long to dry, but I don't know how long it'll take if you do a whole room, including furniture.) It will take a little time for the adults and larvae to die. Then, the eggs need to hatch and those larvae need to die. Then, no more fleas for a while.

/ This advice is given with no guarantees whatsoever, so take it with the appropriately sized grain of salt


The issue I had was an outdoor cat... brought fleas into the basement, which got on me, and I brought them into the house... sealed one room, fogged it, opened the window, cats went into carriers and into that room, and fogged the rest of the house and the basement... flea powdered the carpets, used a stiff bristle brush w/ handle to work the powder into the carpet, vacuumed, brushed again and vacuumed, and released the crew... had to repeat in a month, but no fleas since.    evil little critters..  When I acquired Fred, being feral, he didn't like to be confined in the basement, so I installed a pet door on my tool room door.. he was cool with that, especially when I set up a heated bed in there... heard some ruckus one night, came outside to witness a raccoon streaking across the yard.. Fred didn't want visitors. No fleas since, anywhere..
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Forgot to mention : used Advantage on the cats... they didn't like it, but it worked...
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Hm, what rhymes with 'nothing'?
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
https://www.thesprucepets.com/home-remedies-for-fleas-on-cats-4580388
Lots of organic/home remedies on the right hand side of page as well.
Good luck!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
Sporange.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Thanks y'all, I appreciate it!!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
