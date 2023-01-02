 Skip to content
(NBC Bay Area)   Car plunges 250 feet off cliff at Devil's Slide, 4 critically injured. Take a wild guess at what kind of car it was   (nbcbayarea.com) divider line
    Obvious, San Mateo County, California, San Francisco Bay Area, California Highway Patrol, California, California State Route 1, San Francisco, Witness Robin Johnson, San Bruno Mountain  
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
If it were anything other than a Tesla subby would not have included that in the headline.

*click*

yup.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Frank Stallone?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Place your bets:  Asshole driver, or autopilot?
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I actually expected a Hell Cat.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Place your bets:  Asshole driver, or autopilot?


I'm going with mudslide
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Used to live in Pacifica, I've been through Devil's Slide dozens of times. From the description provided, I think there driver didn't realize that the road no longer continues along the course while leaving town and instead goes into a tunnel. They turned into the old road which is now a hiking trail and plowed off.

As the name implies, the sandstone cliffs there are also notorious for sudden mudslides that wash across the road. Devil's Slide has been featured here on Fark about a dozen times for this sort of thing. So who knows how much traction they had after several days of rain spilled mud all over the road surface when they took a wrong turn.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thecactusman17: Used to live in Pacifica, I've been through Devil's Slide dozens of times. From the description provided, I think there driver didn't realize that the road no longer continues along the course while leaving town and instead goes into a tunnel. They turned into the old road which is now a hiking trail and plowed off.

As the name implies, the sandstone cliffs there are also notorious for sudden mudslides that wash across the road. Devil's Slide has been featured here on Fark about a dozen times for this sort of thing. So who knows how much traction they had after several days of rain spilled mud all over the road surface when they took a wrong turn.


Yeah that's not the kinda place you'd be going cool autopilot.  I mean even if you're a dumbass it's pretty obvious this isn't the time
 
dbrunker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This was my guess.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
***No indication the car was in self-driving mode.

Well, it certainly wasn't in any kind of driving mode after the wreck.
 
morg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: Used to live in Pacifica, I've been through Devil's Slide dozens of times. From the description provided, I think there driver didn't realize that the road no longer continues along the course while leaving town and instead goes into a tunnel. They turned into the old road which is now a hiking trail and plowed off.

As the name implies, the sandstone cliffs there are also notorious for sudden mudslides that wash across the road. Devil's Slide has been featured here on Fark about a dozen times for this sort of thing. So who knows how much traction they had after several days of rain spilled mud all over the road surface when they took a wrong turn.


Does the old road go towards the water or away. They mentioned going over the barrier so I'm still trying to get a mental picture of how they ended up going over the cliff.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Canyonero???
 
snoproblem
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Can we stop with the confirmation bias?  Usually the most defective thing in a car is the wetware behind the wheel.

The thing about Teslas is the overblown expectations about Autopilot - what it can and can't do.  Calling it 'Autopilot' was a mistake, for starters.. Like a lot of things about Tesla, that's probably on Elon.

If I owned one, I'd disable 'Autopilot' in a heartbeat.
 
naptapper
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh that's right - people are supposed to hate Tesla now. Got it.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Batmobile?
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Place your bets:  Asshole driver, or autopilot?


Almost certainly both. What kind of idjit would trust Tesla autopilot on the edge of a farking cliff at this point?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Today I learned 2 = 4.  Thanks subby.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
New headline: Tesla safety features save 4 from death from catastrophic crash.
 
