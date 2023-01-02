 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Europe is experiencing a heat wave in winter   (twitter.com) divider line
31
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

626 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2023 at 2:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and yet I still get my family asking me why I don't ever intend to have kids. Like, do you pay any attention to anything ever at all?
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Martha & the Vandellas - Heatwave
Youtube XE2fnYpwrng
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it's not effecting Americans, so, did it really happen?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: and yet I still get my family asking me why I don't ever intend to have kids. Like, do you pay any attention to anything ever at all?


That's really selfish of you, refusing do your part to contribute to the much needed supply of soylent. The children of the future will need to eat too you know!

Elon Musk frowns upon your shenanigans!
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: replacementcool: and yet I still get my family asking me why I don't ever intend to have kids. Like, do you pay any attention to anything ever at all?

That's really selfish of you, refusing do your part to contribute to the much needed supply of soylent. The children of the future will need to eat too you know!

Elon Musk frowns upon your shenanigans!


Anything I can do to upset Musk is an objective good.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Equator takes a European holiday.
 
aerojockey [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, I don't deny climate change or think it's not a serious problem, and I agree that these temperatures at this time of year are very concerning, but I can't say I'm all that impressed that these records were broken "all on the same day".  I'd expect records to fall that way, climate change or no, because it's, you know, a heat wave.
 
Two Dogs Farking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was 60°F at midnight on New Year's Eve here in Berlin.
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Chuckles Ukrainely)
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The quickening has begun.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all a Chinese hoax.
Honest.
 
KaiZas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Two Dogs Farking: It was 60° Fat midnight on New Year's Eve here in Berlin.

We had 18C (65F) here in Flanders. It was downright bizarre.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: It's all a Chinese hoax.
Honest.


perhaps it's just a drill.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it was cold last week in Buffalo so global warming is a hoax.

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KaiZas: Two Dogs Farking: It was 60° Fat midnight on New Year's Eve here in Berlin.

We had 18C (65F) here in Flanders. It was downright bizarre.


Stupid Flanders.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

hlehmann: KaiZas: Two Dogs Farking: It was 60° Fat midnight on New Year's Eve here in Berlin.

We had 18C (65F) here in Flanders. It was downright bizarre.

Stupid Flanders.


Stupid sexy Flanders.
 
Socrofece
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In Tennessee, we went from snow and 0° temps to summer thunderstorms in just over a week.

It's, uhh, not good.

>__<
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Who is the EU version of Jim Inhofe that will scrape some ice out of their freezer and hold up for all to see to disprove this?

It won't be Andrew Tate, as he has other things to worry about.
 
Sachlpch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And in Phoenix we have been having one of the wettest winters ever with rain for almost a week straight.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

replacementcool: and yet I still get my family asking me why I don't ever intend to have kids. Like, do you pay any attention to anything ever at all?


Farkers have the lamest excuses for not getting laid
 
replacementcool
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

LewDux: replacementcool: and yet I still get my family asking me why I don't ever intend to have kids. Like, do you pay any attention to anything ever at all?

Farkers have the lamest excuses for not getting laid


You might not be able to get laid but that's a you problem.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It was nice for about 2 days but now it's back down to normal winter temps
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: But it's not effecting Americans, so, did it really happen?


Grammar iand spelling is also not affecting Americans, apparently
 
KB202
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cajnik: AppleOptionEsc: But it's not effecting Americans, so, did it really happen?

Grammar iand spelling is also not affecting Americans, apparently


*and
*are
*.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What the scary map says for 'Mericans who don't actually know what an Indian summer is.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
67 degrees? Oh, the humanity. We should send Trump over there with water balloons and squirt guns. Permanently.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: But it's not effecting Americans, so, did it really happen?


It's just a metric heat anyway
 
korteks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The idiots screaming about the map having no source and about the colors are a special kind of stupid. "But, but it was -5 this morning in Helsinki not 10..." The map doesn't show temperatures dimwit, it shows deviations (or, in the meteorological parlance, Temperature Anomaly) in degrees C from the average temperatures for a given day or an interval. It is produced by European Center for Medium Weather Forecast (ECMFW), one of the 4 eminent weather centers in the world besides US NOAA, UK Met and Japans JMA.
 
nytmare
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If it's way above normal temperature there, it's below normal somewhere else. Who is hogging up all the cold? Probably Canada. Those dudes are always hoarding the cold. Give it up eh.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

KB202: Cajnik: AppleOptionEsc: But it's not effecting Americans, so, did it really happen?

Grammar iand spelling is also not affecting Americans, apparently

*and
*are
*.


Isn't that some internet rule? When you make fun of someone's grammar, your post will have mistakes
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.