(Salt Lake Tribune)   I'm guessing this one made a sound
13
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
yellowjester [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Traffic - Low Spark Of High Heeled Boys - Live 72 (Full Song)
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is why I don't ride chairlifts. If there were enough safety mechanisms to keep you in the chair for events like this they'd have to stop it every time you wanted to get off.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Must have been like being launched out if an all steel slingshot.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  "...the employee, who was on-shift at the time, was riding the Short Cut chairlift when a tree fell and hit the line..."

True if by land or if by sea sky.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mistahtom: [Fark user image 425x557]


<over-elaborate shrug>
<walks away against invisible wind>
<hits invisible comment box wall and feels around it>
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Incident on 57th Street: FTFA:  "...the employee, who was on-shift at the time, was riding the Short Cut chairlift when a tree fell and hit the line..."

[Fark user image 640x422]

True if by land or if by sea sky.


Wow.  I know the person who took that pic.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mistahtom: [Fark user image image 425x557]


Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: Incident on 57th Street: FTFA:  "...the employee, who was on-shift at the time, was riding the Short Cut chairlift when a tree fell and hit the line..."

[Fark user image 640x422]

True if by land or if by sea sky.

Wow.  I know the person who took that pic.


I suppose I should take this opportunity to (1) Thank your acquaintance for their help with my submission and (2) Emphatically state said help was innocently lifted from the internet.

https://knowyourmeme.com/photos/2244534-wtf

/I'll see myself out.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Incident on 57th Street: Mister Peejay: Incident on 57th Street: FTFA:  "...the employee, who was on-shift at the time, was riding the Short Cut chairlift when a tree fell and hit the line..."

[Fark user image 640x422]

True if by land or if by sea sky.

Wow.  I know the person who took that pic.

I suppose I should take this opportunity to (1) Thank your acquaintance for their help with my submission and (2) Emphatically state said help was innocently lifted from the internet.

https://knowyourmeme.com/photos/2244534-wtf

/I'll see myself out.


"Source: Reddit"

He's not on that hive of scum and villainy.  He posted it to Facebook.

/which is kind of less frying-pan and more direct-fire but, either way
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The employee fell at least 25 feet


"That's it?"
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is a poorly written article 😡. The headline states that one person, an employee, was killed in a fall but then in the following paragraphs the writer twice uses the pronoun "they", implying multiple people died.  So how many people total died?  It's unlikely that only one person was on the chairlift at the time.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
almostsane:

They has been a perfectly cromulent neuter singular pronoun since the 1500's thou unlettered mendicant.
 
