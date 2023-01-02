 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Gangs of New York: Rugrats edition   (twitter.com) divider line
30
    More: Facepalm, shot  
•       •       •

684 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2023 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Complementary beatings by the NYPD still available.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So expect gangs to recruit 11 year olds to do drug deals and smash and grabs.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Circusdog320: So expect gangs to recruit 11 year olds to do drug deals and smash and grabs.


I'm sure they'll be great at it.
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Much like Canada enshrined in the Young Offenders Act several decades ago.

Circusdog320: So expect gangs to recruit 11 year olds to do drug deals and smash and grabs.


I guess it's possible, but I suspect that the policy of not prosecuting under-12s is more about recognizing that it may be better for society to treat a child committing crimes as someone who needs better community supports, instead of being tossed into a cell and virtually guaranteeing a stunted, antisocial development
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Circusdog320: So expect gangs to recruit 11 year olds to do drug deals and smash and grabs.


Don't forget carjackings. They're starting 'em young these days.

They're starting young for regular auto-theft, too. I don't think NYC has thought this through very well.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Lsherm: I don't think NYC has thought this through very well.


only if the sole measure of success is how many ppl are prosecuted.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In a responsible society the parents would be held responsible for the actions of their children as it is should be on them to teach right from wrong. We do not live in that society.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lady J: Lsherm: I don't think NYC has thought this through very well.

only if the sole measure of success is how many ppl are prosecuted.


Is no one going to think of the for-profit-prison shareholders? How are they going to survive this?
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mangoose: Lady J: Lsherm: I don't think NYC has thought this through very well.

only if the sole measure of success is how many ppl are prosecuted.

Is no one going to think of the for-profit-prison shareholders? How are they going to survive this?


It's absolutely bizarro world to have a for-profit prisons in a system that elects the likes of judges, sheriffs and prosecutors. It's impossible for justice to be meted dispassionately when it's all based upon profit and politics.

World leaders, man.....
https://www.prisonpolicy.org/global/2021.html
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: In a responsible society the parents would be held responsible for the actions of their children as it is should be on them to teach right from wrong. We do not live in that society.


We live in a society where a parent can go to court to block his daughter from getting birth control because it infringes on his freedom of religion and that somehow isn't limited to that specific individual and applies to every other parent.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Little Rascals?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have a feeling New York will be regretting this decision.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rugrats Rap (60fps)
Youtube 66y1q--cpN8
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People on Twitter seem to be under the impression that this means crimes committed by kids under 12 won't even be considered crimes and investigated. If you tell an 11-year-old to commit a crime, you'll be the one to get punished for it, and they're probably really shiatty at it so you're even more likely to get caught.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NobleHam: People on Twitter seem to be under the impression that this means crimes committed by kids under 12 won't even be considered crimes and investigated. If you tell an 11-year-old to commit a crime, you'll be the one to get punished for it, and they're probably really shiatty at it so you're even more likely to get caught.


People on Fark will think the same thing.
Because people are stupid.
Republicans will be blasting this constantly on all their propaganda networks for weeks (FOX News, Facebook, Fark, all the F's).
 
LesterB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Approves:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Decorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news Donald Trump is now claiming children were running his company while he was president.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Methinks there is much more to the story. Like maybe they can not be charged with felonys. People keep saying California now allows shoplifting because they increased the value of goods that make a felony.
On the other hand, I recently binged the series The Wire. Many kids working the corners.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And where is justice for the thousands of under-twelve children that are currently wasting away in the NY justice system for frivolous, minor offenses like armed robbery, trafficking, and manslaughter?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bob_Laublaw: Mangoose: Lady J: Lsherm: I don't think NYC has thought this through very well.

only if the sole measure of success is how many ppl are prosecuted.

Is no one going to think of the for-profit-prison shareholders? How are they going to survive this?

It's absolutely bizarro world to have a for-profit prisons in a system that elects the likes of judges, sheriffs and prosecutors. It's impossible for justice to be meted dispassionately when it's all based upon profit and politics.

World leaders, man.....
https://www.prisonpolicy.org/global/2021.html


Yeah but they do inspire some awesome movies.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Methinks there is much more to the story. Like maybe they can not be charged with felonys. People keep saying California now allows shoplifting because they increased the value of goods that make a felony.
On the other hand, I recently binged the series The Wire. Many kids working the corners.


There are a lot of 10 year olds grifting suckers on Wall Street.
I hope they face justice.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Gangs of New York: Rugrats edition

OG:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Artful Dodger seeks dexterous orphans for lucrative positions in the new world. Must be under 12YO. Unlimited gruel for successful applicants.
 
ansius
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Before you all respond to a tweet with no information:

They aren't being criminally prosecuted and passed through the criminal justice system but rather diverted to specialist social services programs.

"The bill signed by Hochul raises the lower age of the state's jurisdiction for juvenile delinquency, a move that will prevent those under the age of 12 from arrest except in the case of a homicide.

Under the prior law, anyone between the age of 7 and 18 could be charged as a juvenile delinquent in New York, allowing them to be subject to the criminal justice system for many crimes.

When the new law takes effect in a year, the lower age will be increased to 12. It's a move that many criminal justice reform advocates had been pushing for years, noting that children of color are affected at a disproportionate rate.

Across the state, at least 800 children under the age of 12 were arrested by police in 2019, according to the Legal Aid Society. In New York City, about 90% were Black or Hispanic.

Under the new law, local social services departments will be required to set up what's known as a differential response program for those under the age of 12 who may have otherwise been charged as a juvenile delinquent.
Those programs, which are subject to state review, are meant to connect children with proper mental-health care and other services rather than enter them into the juvenile justice system.

In signing the bill, Hochul said the measure required "small technical amendments to ensure proper implementation." She said the state Legislature has agreed to those changes and would approve them when lawmakers return to the state Capitol this month."

https://gothamist.com/news/ny-will-no-longer-prosecute-children-under-age-12
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.