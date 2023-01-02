 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   Aussie fisherman hooks a whopper in Sydney harbor, irate kayaker thinks not   (news.com.au) divider line
posted to Main » on 02 Jan 2023 at 10:05 PM



maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Cyclist of the ocean."

Now that's funny.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, put it on the barbie mate!
 
fat boy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Incompetent boating meets douchey fishing.
If you can't clear a line or entanglement off your boat, that's your fault.  The fisherman should have let it go. Both are in the wrong.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"A bit of a flop move."

I was going to say the exact same thing.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He is lucky the fisherman wasn't using a bow.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fisherman totally in the wrong here
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just use the drive through for your fast food like the rest of us.
 
gaspode
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Right or wrong on the location of the boat, surely the fisherman is guilty of all kinds of shiat for the behaviour afterwards. Dragging a boat around and then tipping it over on purpose? Endangering someone's life for your stupid farking tackle? And all on video?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gaspode: Right or wrong on the location of the boat, surely the fisherman is guilty of all kinds of shiat for the behaviour afterwards. Dragging a boat around and then tipping it over on purpose? Endangering someone's life for your stupid farking tackle? And all on video?


Dude needs a boot in his tackle
 
