mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Many details of the case remain a mystery including a potential motive for the murders or how Kohberger knew the victims.

Not according to the 4chan, Reddit, and TikTok sleuths 🙄
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So was the DNA recovered from the scene from blood, saliva, or semen?

This sounds like either an unrequited infatuation turned violent by the spurned, or by a bad date that turned violent by the spurned.

Dumbest criminology postgraduate-student ever.  While police may end up letting even a murder investigation go cold if they run out of leads, a quadruple-homicide even in a high-crime area is going to be a priority.  A quadruple-homicide of those in what's perceived as a fairly safe area that don't have known prior association with crime will demand effort on the case.

mistahtom: Many details of the case remain a mystery including a potential motive for the murders or how Kohberger knew the victims.

Not according to the 4chan, Reddit, and TikTok sleuths 🙄


Given the proximity of the two schools, it would not be surprising if the murderer and at least one of the victims had initially met socially.  The only question I have is how long they knew each other- hours, days, weeks, months.

Though now that he's a suspect in this case, it would probably behoove police at his graduate and undergraduate institution(s) and even possibly as far back as high school to look at any unsolved cases with violence against girls/women during the years he was around.  That doesn't specifically mean that he committed any of the crimes they may have open, but it's possible and a reexamination of evidence could prove instructive.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Where did the DNA come from?

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TWX: So was the DNA recovered from the scene from blood, saliva, or semen?


This is why I masturbate everywhere I go.  That way when the police find my semen at a murder scene, it's completely normal.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

foo monkey: TWX: So was the DNA recovered from the scene from blood, saliva, or semen?

This is why I masturbate everywhere I go.  That way when the police find my semen at a murder scene, it's completely normal.


I have sold about 70,000 items over the years. I'm waiting the day when my prints are on an item related to an incident and I have to remind people I don't know anything about my customers.
 
holyflurkingschnitt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Where did the DNA come from?

[media.tenor.com image 373x498]


My guess is Everywhere.  He murdered violently 4 people. He had to have touched things, cut himself, been fought against... you'd have to genius preplan to not leave DNA at a scene like that.  I hope he burns.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TWX: So was the DNA recovered from the scene from blood, saliva, or semen?

This sounds like either an unrequited infatuation turned violent by the spurned, or by a bad date that turned violent by the spurned.


The dude is a criminology grad student.  I doubt there was any history with the victims or he would have been picked up faster.  Seems more likely he's a psycho that thought he was too smart to get caught.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: foo monkey: TWX: So was the DNA recovered from the scene from blood, saliva, or semen?

This is why I masturbate everywhere I go.  That way when the police find my semen at a murder scene, it's completely normal.

I have sold about 70,000 items over the years. I'm waiting the day when my prints are on an item related to an incident and I have to remind people I don't know anything about my customers.


That's why I fill in the finger prints on my hand molds.  Of course, I've only sold like ten, but five of them were to one guy in Philly and you can't trust guys from Philly, especially when they're buying shiat like this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
czei
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

holyflurkingschnitt: The Irresponsible Captain: Where did the DNA come from?

[media.tenor.com image 373x498]

My guess is Everywhere.  He murdered violently 4 people. He had to have touched things, cut himself, been fought against... you'd have to genius preplan to not leave DNA at a scene like that.  I hope he burns.


Leaving no evidence looks so easy on TV.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The rumor is that the killer left behind the sheath for the knife and they were able to get a sample from that. Sounds about right for this sack of stupid shiat. I don't know how else they would have isolated something in a scene described as incredibly messy and bloody - at one point they put a tarp up outside because of blood leaking through the walls to the exterior.  I hope this prick gets genpop and they take their time with him.
 
