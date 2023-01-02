 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTVU Bay Area News)   Tesla leads police on wild chase for 15 minutes. Then the driver wakes up and pulls over   (ktvu.com) divider line
15
    More: Asinine, Automobile, Bavaria, Tesla's driver, Transport, English-language films, Further investigation, lead police, local time  
•       •       •

968 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jan 2023 at 9:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Tesla "kept the same distance from the patrol car in front" as they traveled down the autobahn

Let me get this straight. They were in front of the car, which is on auto and keeping a constant distance. Did they consider, I dunno, slowing down?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I hadn't heard of steering wheel weights. You got to be a moron to do that though.
 
jlee4677 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Obviously the car had a malfunction in it's Mechanical Resonance, the driver should have seen the Signs.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: I hadn't heard of steering wheel weights. You got to be a moron to do that though.


Didnt they used to do it with oranges? Just wedge them in there
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Shadow Blasko: edmo: I hadn't heard of steering wheel weights. You got to be a moron to do that though.

Didnt they used to do it with oranges? Just wedge them in there


Then someone figured out there was a market for commercial weights that didn't go bad.

Plus naval oranges were guiding Teslas toward the sea
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch as elon uses this as an excuse to hand control of tesla's over to law enforcement if they ask.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tesla leads police on wild chase

Go Nikola go!!
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [i.pinimg.com image 720x665]


Hell yeah! And, I'm sure, it's already revolutionized car jousting. No driver needed!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The marketing of Tesla's advance cruise control options is farking criminal. Calling it "Autopilot" and "Full Self Driving" when they're years behind their competitors in autonomous driving is just absolutely lying just for the sake of profit.

Elon promised that Tesla 3s would now be worth several hundred thousand dollars because their "Full Self Driving" meant that they were actual L5 autonomous vehicles. What a surprise - it was a complete farking lie. Teslas of all types are L2 autonomous. GM's cruise and Google's Waymo are L4. They are vastly more advanced because they restrict where they can drive and they use LIDAR; both are things which Elon Musk has prohibited Tesla from using.
 
xsarien [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

meanmutton: The marketing of Tesla's advance cruise control options is farking criminal. Calling it "Autopilot" and "Full Self Driving" when they're years behind their competitors in autonomous driving is just absolutely lying just for the sake of profit.

Elon promised that Tesla 3s would now be worth several hundred thousand dollars because their "Full Self Driving" meant that they were actual L5 autonomous vehicles. What a surprise - it was a complete farking lie. Teslas of all types are L2 autonomous. GM's cruise and Google's Waymo are L4. They are vastly more advanced because they restrict where they can drive and they use LIDAR; both are things which Elon Musk has prohibited Tesla from using.


A new law in California's about to stop that bullshiat

https://www.govtech.com/policy/new-california-law-bans-tesla-from-advertising-as-fully-self-driving
 
IDisME
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Autonomous Vehicle Tries to Escape from Police || ViralHog
Youtube kK772Vv0UIA
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

edmo: I hadn't heard of steering wheel weights. You got to be a moron to do that though.


There was a worse case.  A diesel locomotive engineer put his lunchbox holding down the deadman pedal on the locomotive so he wouldn't have to keep his foot on the pedal.  He then  . . .  er  . . .  died.  The runaway train killed 20 people when it reached a station.

That's why they redesigned the deadman control to require active interaction every 30 seconds.

But yeah, steering wheel weights sounds really dumb.

I wonder if they're on Amazon:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yup.

Good thing they have that disclaimer to keep people from doing dumb things.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: edmo: I hadn't heard of steering wheel weights. You got to be a moron to do that though.

There was a worse case.  A diesel locomotive engineer put his lunchbox holding down the deadman pedal on the locomotive so he wouldn't have to keep his foot on the pedal.  He then  . . .  er  . . .  died.  The runaway train killed 20 people when it reached a station.

That's why they redesigned the deadman control to require active interaction every 30 seconds.

But yeah, steering wheel weights sounds really dumb.

I wonder if they're on Amazon:
[Fark user image 452x324]

Yup.

Good thing they have that disclaimer to keep people from doing dumb things.


Danger: Do not use hammer to hit things
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.