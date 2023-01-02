 Skip to content
(Komo)   Matthew 25:40 in action   (komonews.com) divider line
36
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you need help, maybe you should start paying taxes.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"They're doing what Jesus would do! I am outraged!"
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And the King will answer them, 'Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.'
Matthew 25:40

for the irreligious amongst us
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lady J: And the King will answer them, 'Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.'
Matthew 25:40

for the irreligious amongst us


Thanks for that.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Render unto Caesar what is Caesar's.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like their dogma caught the karma
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: And the King will answer them, 'Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.'
Matthew 25:40

for the irreligious amongst us


Ewww

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sugar draws ants
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
These are your parishioners.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They'll do anything but bring them inside.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
cleveland.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If they were truly holy, they'd make like Jesus and convert water in to meth and fentanyl for these folks.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lady J: And the King will answer them, 'Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.'
Matthew 25:40

for the irreligious amongst us


That's a good one that people miss out on a lot.

"Leaders at a church in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood said members of their congregation are fearful of coming to services because of a growing homeless encampment that has set up around their building."

Daniel 6:22 'My God sent his angel, and he shut the mouths of the lions. They have not hurt me, because I was found innocent in his sight. Nor have I ever done any wrong before you, Your Majesty."'

Dude was thrown/locked in to a den of hungry lions for a whole night and these goofballs are afraid of a few homeless people. Their faith really must be weak sauce if a homeless camp is scaring them off.

Luke 11:3 'And he answered them, "Whoever has two tunics is to share with him who has none, and whoever has food is to do likewise."'

Me thinks whoever among that congregation has two or more homes should share them to the homeless.

I mean I could go on but at this point that looks more like tax grift then faith/belief.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
no Ezekiel 23:20? Pfft
 
TuckFrump
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And he spake and saidith into thee: Thou shalt goeth and be needy elsewhere

From the Gospel according to Republicans
 
xcheopis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: If you need help, maybe you should start paying taxes.


They frequently do, since sales taxes are paid in Washington, nor does "homeless" mean "jobless". There are also probably older people who paid taxes for decades before being priced out of their homes (literally) , combat vets who are not getting their needs met through the VA, or domestic abuse victims struggling to get aid.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lady J: And the King will answer them, 'Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.'
Matthew 25:40

for the irreligious amongst us


As an atheist, I consider Jesus an important moral philosopher, whose words are well worth following, if not to the strictest degree, as that's pretty impractical.  I feel I do a reasonable job of it, and that it makes me an OK person.

It never ceases to amaze me that so many professed Christians don't seem to try nearly as hard as me, or indeed at all.  And they tell me they believe the punishment for failure is eternal damnation, whereas all I'm up for is being disappointed with myself.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dave2042: Lady J: And the King will answer them, 'Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.'
Matthew 25:40

for the irreligious amongst us

As an atheist, I consider Jesus an important moral philosopher, whose words are well worth following, if not to the strictest degree, as that's pretty impractical.  I feel I do a reasonable job of it, and that it makes me an OK person.

It never ceases to amaze me that so many professed Christians don't seem to try nearly as hard as me, or indeed at all.  And they tell me they believe the punishment for failure is eternal damnation, whereas all I'm up for is being disappointed with myself.


agree 100%
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
President Penny Peppes sure picked a peck of pickled parishioners. If people send packages, how many people's packages can President Penny Peppes pick?
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
turn them to pillars of salt, worked for Lot
 
alienated
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

xcheopis: aleister_greynight: If you need help, maybe you should start paying taxes.

They frequently do, since sales taxes are paid in Washington, nor does "homeless" mean "jobless". There are also probably older people who paid taxes for decades before being priced out of their homes (literally) , combat vets who are not getting their needs met through the VA, or domestic abuse victims struggling to get aid.


Methinks aleister was referring to the church people.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

El_Dan: If they were truly holy, they'd make like Jesus and convert water in to meth and fentanyl for these folks.


Most homeless people do not share your particular drug habits.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

xcheopis: aleister_greynight: If you need help, maybe you should start paying taxes.

They frequently do, since sales taxes are paid in Washington, nor does "homeless" mean "jobless". There are also probably older people who paid taxes for decades before being priced out of their homes (literally) , combat vets who are not getting their needs met through the VA, or domestic abuse victims struggling to get aid.


Pretty sure that was in reference to the church should pay taxes if the church wants help (from the city) with the homeless cluttering up their front steps.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

alienated: xcheopis: aleister_greynight: If you need help, maybe you should start paying taxes.

They frequently do, since sales taxes are paid in Washington, nor does "homeless" mean "jobless". There are also probably older people who paid taxes for decades before being priced out of their homes (literally) , combat vets who are not getting their needs met through the VA, or domestic abuse victims struggling to get aid.

Methinks aleister was referring to the church people.


The congregation also pays taxes.
 
camarugala [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: xcheopis: aleister_greynight: If you need help, maybe you should start paying taxes.

They frequently do, since sales taxes are paid in Washington, nor does "homeless" mean "jobless". There are also probably older people who paid taxes for decades before being priced out of their homes (literally) , combat vets who are not getting their needs met through the VA, or domestic abuse victims struggling to get aid.

Pretty sure that was in reference to the church should pay taxes if the church wants help (from the city) with the homeless cluttering up their front steps.


That's exactly what I was getting ready to remark upon. I find it disturbing that someone could so grossly misinterpret that comment.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: xcheopis: aleister_greynight: If you need help, maybe you should start paying taxes.

They frequently do, since sales taxes are paid in Washington, nor does "homeless" mean "jobless". There are also probably older people who paid taxes for decades before being priced out of their homes (literally) , combat vets who are not getting their needs met through the VA, or domestic abuse victims struggling to get aid.

Pretty sure that was in reference to the church should pay taxes if the church wants help (from the city) with the homeless cluttering up their front steps.


Why?
 
emonk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Some local farmer ought to put them to work, no?

Illegally.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I guess God must be punishing them.

On a more serious note, how the hell are you homeless, but are buying stuff off Amazon?

Even if one of you argues that it could be a care package or something, then that at least means that someone out there cares about these people, so they have resources available to them.

If all else fails, there is of course another solution:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xcheopis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: I guess God must be punishing them.

On a more serious note, how the hell are you homeless, but are buying stuff off Amazon?

Even if one of you argues that it could be a care package or something, then that at least means that someone out there cares about these people, so they have resources available to them.

If all else fails, there is of course another solution:

[Fark user image 615x410]


God damn this is a stupid comment.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
3 things:

1. It is literally the church's job to help those in need. It could be these people don't need help but need to gtfo?
2. Most, not all, homeless like being homeless. Yes, yes they do.They can afford housing but they choose not to. They don't want to pay bills like you and me. They don't like rules.
3. Some make more money than you

Homeless And Making $500 A Day - Danielle
Youtube f9frmpP0JvM


This is not an American thing. There are homeless all around the world and there is little anyone can do except take care of them like babies for the rest of their lives aka homeless camps.

If you think I'm wrong, go invite a homeless person to live with you. You'll learn true human nature.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: 3 things:

1. It is literally the church's job to help those in need. It could be these people don't need help but need to gtfo?
2. Most, not all, homeless like being homeless. Yes, yes they do.They can afford housing but they choose not to. They don't want to pay bills like you and me. They don't like rules.
3. Some make more money than you

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/f9frmpP0JvM]

This is not an American thing. There are homeless all around the world and there is little anyone can do except take care of them like babies for the rest of their lives aka homeless camps.

If you think I'm wrong, go invite a homeless person to live with you. You'll learn true human nature.


You're full of shiat. I've been homeless and work with homeless people, none of whom match your idiotic description. Go set yourself on fire; everyone will be better off without the likes of you.
 
pjkraatz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

xcheopis: alienated: xcheopis: aleister_greynight: If you need help, maybe you should start paying taxes.

They frequently do, since sales taxes are paid in Washington, nor does "homeless" mean "jobless". There are also probably older people who paid taxes for decades before being priced out of their homes (literally) , combat vets who are not getting their needs met through the VA, or domestic abuse victims struggling to get aid.

Methinks aleister was referring to the church people.

The congregation also pays taxes.


By not the corporation the congregants donate to, and for which they receive generous tax deductions. So, they actually DON'T pay taxes on that money.

At least not in the US. Your experience may be different in whatever country you live.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A Farker called moomagiccow had warned about the homeless threads...and here some are literally asserting Nazi solutions...

I apologize to that Farker.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

xcheopis: Claude Ballse: I guess God must be punishing them.

On a more serious note, how the hell are you homeless, but are buying stuff off Amazon?

Even if one of you argues that it could be a care package or something, then that at least means that someone out there cares about these people, so they have resources available to them.

If all else fails, there is of course another solution:

[Fark user image 615x410]

God damn this is a stupid comment.


I can only smart your comment once, but yeah. Exactly what you said.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They are called Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption.

The homeless are Assuming it's ok to camp out near the house of God.
I don't see a problem here.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
ask them hourly if they have heard the word of God.
church bells hourly 24/7.
even if there is snow on the ground, now is the time to spray for moles, fungus, ants, pests.
and i hop the sprinklers are working...best to test them.
i am sure there will be more ideas.
if all fails, claude ballse mentioned plan B.
 
