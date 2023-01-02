 Skip to content
(NPR)   Greetings to you future dwellers of 2023. from our humble perch here in 1923. We hope you are have your robot servant read you this news as you jet off in your flying car to your four-hour workday in a coal-free, disease and cancer free paradise   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Interesting, Life expectancy, Prediction, Archibald Low, Futurology, Paul Fairie, Prophecy, 21st century, Future  
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA: "Beauty contests will be unnecessary as there will be so many beautiful people that it will be almost impossible to select winners."

Well, I was in a bar on Nantucket circa 2005 where this was true around 1:00am.
 
tbhouston
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are a billionaire, this is kinda spot on
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One writer predicted the eradication of cancer, as well as tuberculosis, infantile paralysis (also known as polio), locomotor ataxia and leprosy.

Well, we *could* have had that. We did eradicate smallpox.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

tbhouston: If you are a billionaire, this is kinda spot on


This. All those predictions seem to conveniently leave out that the US is a capitalist nation.

If there's no profit in eradicating cancer, then why do it?
 
dbrunker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, at least they were optimistic. My best prediction for 2123 is that folks are going to be clubbing each other over the head competing to hunt emaciated rats.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dbrunker: [Fark user image image 500x500]


In the sixties they didn't realize that most people aren't very creative
 
guinsu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So it's a list of things we could have, except capitalism.
 
