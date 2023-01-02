 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Pallets of hand sanitizer in LA go up in flames. Can't prosecute arson suspect because his hands are clean   (ktla.com) divider line
    Amusing, Downtown Los Angeles, English-language films, small fire, Los Angeles County, California, Los Angeles River, Bunker Hill, Los Angeles, California, Chinatown, Los Angeles, California, White foam  
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
White foam surrounded the blaze.

real_kibo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, that wacky Larry David. But I must say, the fire was pretty, pretty good.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
L.A. fire crews battle hand sanitizer blaze

Misleading headline.  Because of the nature of the burn of hand sanitizer, they are just letting it burn.  I'm okay with this as it provides a bit of warmth to the population of homeless folks in the surrounding blocks.
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had something similar happen
Two different properties owned by same individual, about 2 miles from our house.
People that lived closer were saying he had trucks coming in and out of the place but only at night.
Allegedly, he was even dumping into the ditches outside the warehouse. We got substantial rainfall as well, so no telling how much ran off.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quit complaining, the groundwater is totally sanitary now.  You know what used to be in there?  Yech!
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Booooo subby! Headline is silly.

/Good thing I didn't tell him about the dirty knife
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well, if you saw all the reports they mail out to us about every two months about boiling our water because of all the arsenic in the water, I guess sanitizer would make it potable. Washing clothes in hottest water no good, showering and bathing, you feel dirtier than before you got in.
Best thing I ever got was one of those water dispensers and use 5 gallon bottles for drinking water at least.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Um... boiling arsenic?
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No word on the cause, but alcohol was involved.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hay what happened to the jerk that was selling hand sanitizer for big bucks?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

One of the things I saw last time we got one of the notices.  Mostly it's stuff in the water that would make you have it coming out both ends.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
chortled
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dinodork
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

